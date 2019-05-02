Familiar face set to take over as new Warner Robins head football coach, athletic director

Eight Demons sign during National Signing Day ceremony Warner Robins head football coach Mike Chastain talks about the senior class in which eight signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday in the school's cafeteria. Chastain expects four more players to sign in the spring. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warner Robins head football coach Mike Chastain talks about the senior class in which eight signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday in the school's cafeteria. Chastain expects four more players to sign in the spring.

The Warner Robins Demons selected a familiar face to become their new football head coach and athletic director.

The Demons announced Wednesday that Marquis Westbrook will take Mike Chastain’s spot.

Chastain left for Jones County, where he’ll also be promoted to athletic director.

Westbrook has been with the Demons for the past three seasons as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. Under Westbrook, the Demons allowed less than 20 points per game last season.

Westbrook previously worked at Veterans High School in Warner Robins and Macon County. The Cordele native is a graduate of the University of Florida where he played cornerback for four seasons.

He will look to build on the team’s success from the past two seasons as they are coming off back-to-back title game berths.