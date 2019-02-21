Bre’Asia Davis races into the record books to lead Rutland to Sweet 16

In a routine fast break against Crawford County on Jan. 12, senior Bre’Asia Davis scored a two-point basket.
It wasn’t until after the game when she realized what she had done: She set a new Rutland record for career points scored, besting former Mercer and Rutland grad Kendra Grant.
Now more than five weeks later, Davis’s mark is up to 1,349 points as she enters Thursday’s Sweet 16 match-up with Pierce County.
“She’s a very important part of our program,” said head coach Johnny Dixon. “She’s under 5-feet tall, but she doesn’t play like that.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
That’s the striking difference between Davis and Grant: height. Grant, at about 5-foot-11, dominated the interior while Davis makes her presence felt in other ways — specifically, speed.
“I just say height doesn’t matter,” Davis said. “As long as I go for the ball, I can get it.”
Off the basketball court, Davis runs track and stars in softball at Rutland. In all four years, Davis has earned MVP honors of the softball team, being named All-Region while leading the team in runs scored and batting average.
In track, she runs the final leg of the 4x100 and has competed in the 100-meter, 200-meter, triple jump, long jump and pole vault events.
“She overcomes (her height) with her speed,” Dixon said.
Davis utilizes her speed on the court by breaking presses, traps and through intensity on the defensive side of the ball. She leads the team with 4.3 steals per game.
As a four-year starter (she’s only the third player since the school opened in 2003 to do that) Davis earned Second Team All-Region as a freshman and All-Region the last three seasons. During all four seasons, she has averaged double-digit points.
Her freshman year, Bre’Asia started alongside her sister, Breanca, who was a senior.
“I kind of looked up to my sister, too, because she helped me get through my ninth grade year as a player,” Bre’Asia said. “She always came to me and said, ‘Keep shooting. If your shot is on, keep shooting.’”
Dixon said Bre’Asia has grown as a leader since the time when Breanca was the shooter and Bre’Asia was more of the point guard and facilitator.
“(Bre’Asia) communicates well with her teammates,” Dixon said. “She tends to come to me with their concerns. She’s that link between me and the team.”
Bre’Asia will have another chance to race her team down the court Thursday at 6 p.m. when Rutland faces Pierce County in Blackshear.
“No matter how hard you work, no matter what you do, you have to put your all into it,” Bre’Asia said. “You have to pick up your younger folks and lead them.”
Comments