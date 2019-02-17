Several Middle Georgia teams taste victory and punch a ticket to the Sweet Sixteen

The Middle Georgia area saw a lot of action over the first two days of the state playoffs. While some teams were upset in the first round, others made statements that they are here to stay and potentially complete the March to Macon where a state title could be waiting for them.
Boys
Westside 62 vs. Cook County 49
The Seminoles have a chance to go deep in the playoffs. The young guys on the team are playing like seasoned veterans. Sophomore Javian Mosley dropped 21 points and grabbed five rebounds. The other sensational sophomore, Kowacie Reeves Jr., chipped in 15 points and was a factor on defense with three steals. While the young guys on the team are the ones garnering the attention, it’s senior Desmond Foston who remains the steady presence running the team. He nearly had a triple-double with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Head coach of the Seminoles, Josh Grube, also grabbed his 200th win of his career.
Houston County 55 vs. Mount Zion 54
The magical run continues for Houston County. The Middle Georgia area is buzzing with excitement about this team that went 5-20 a season ago. The turnaround has been a pleasant surprise but the Bears clearly aren’t content to just make the playoffs. HB Morgan carried the scoring load with 20 points and was also a key catalyst on defense forcing five steals. The March to Macon continues for the Bears and head coach Don Hudson.
Girls
Central 49 vs. Monroe 23
The Central Chargers continue to show that they have what it takes to compete for a title. During the region tournament, they found a way to knock off Peach County, a team many felt were a lock to win the region. In the region title game, they were down by 20 points and managed to cut the lead to single digits against one of the top programs in the state in Kendrick. Brook Talton led the way in the first round of the playoffs. She scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds. Telecia Taylor also had 11 points and five assists.
Veterans 68 vs. Locust Grove 65
This Veterans team seems to find a way to win. Some games it’s by double digits and others they pull out a thriller. The ability to win different types of games certainly benefits this team. The Warhawks never seem to get flustered in the face of adversity. The team will move on to the next round after a back and forth battle with Locust Grove.
Other scores from around Middle Georgia:
Boys
Vidalia 62 vs. Southwest 46
Dutchtown 56 v.s Veterans 49
Upson-Lee 66 vs. Richmond Academy 56
Franklin County 45 vs. Central 43
Cross Creek 67 vs. Mary Persons 52
Girls
Woodville 59 vs. Southwest 50
Baldwin 51 vs. Upson-Lee 49
Eagle’s Landing 79 vs. Warner Robins 62
