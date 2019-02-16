First night of playoff basketball doesn’t disappoint with teams battling to the buzzer

The playoffs are officially underway and the action is already turned up to 10. Friday night saw some upsets, buzzer beaters and teams asserting their dominance.
Here are some scores and highlights from around the Middle Georgia area:
Boys
Warner Robins 56 vs Union Grove 34
For the first time in school history, Warner Robins comes into the playoffs with the title defending state champion. The Demons got off to a good start in the quest to retain that title with a blowout win over Union Grove.
Warner Robins used smothering defense to create opportunities for its offense. It also created some highlight reel slam dunks for the Demons.
The team has a good chance to make a deep playoff run if the defense can continue to play at an elite level.
Howard 69 vs Baldwin 66
This game featured a lot of back and forth with some extra basketball as the teams remained tied at the end of regulation. The Baldwin Braves came into the game as the favorites despite the lowering seeding.
The Braves were a final four team last year and looked poised to make another deep run this year. The Howard Huskies weren’t just happy with making the playoffs. They clearly want to make noise now that they have arrived.
Every time it looked as though one team was poised to pull away the other would create a run to tie the game. Baldwin had a shot at the buzzer to tie the game again but it bounced off the rim.
The biggest takeaway from this game is that the Huskies are stocked full on young talent. The team will only lose one key player to graduation, which means this team could be around the playoffs for a long time.
Girls
Jones County 47 vs Bainbridge 36
This Jones County team could be a force in the playoffs. The girls were able to pull away late in the game with timely passing and some knock down shooting. This biggest takeaway was their ability to pass the basketball. On multiple occasions players passed a good shot for a great shot by a teammate. Unselfish basketball is the key to winning games. If they are able to continue this brand of basketball then they could make a deep run in the tournament.
Peach County 57 vs Worth County 36
Peach County was upset in the region tournament by Central. This clearly left a bad taste in the Trojans mouth. The team came out and blew the doors off of the Worth County side. The loss to Central clearly worked Peach County up as they were able to dominate Rutland in the third place game in the region tournament and open the playoffs in similar fashion. This team has all the pieces to make a title run. The key is someone else stepping up to help Da’Nasia Shaw. Shaw has been the star of the team in her senior year. She does everything for this basketball team. In the team’s losses this year, though, the other team has been dedicated to making someone else beat them. If the Trojans are to make a deep run, it will have to have someone step up to take some pressure off of Shaw.
Other scores from around Middle Georgia:
Girls
Rutland 58 vs Cook County 53
Burke County 57 vs Perry 41
Stephenson 48 vs Northside 37
Lovejoy 62 vs Houston County 15
Price Avenue Christian 62 vs FPD 23
Boys
Northeast 53 vs Toombs County 30
Holy Innocents 70 vs Stratford 57
