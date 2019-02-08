Pair of crosstown rivals punch their tickets to the final to set up epic showdown

Region tournament play is underway in Middle Georgia. Teams are looking to punch their tickets to the playoffs and clinch spots in the region title games. Here is a recap of the Thursday’s action from around the area.
Region 4-AAA
Westside 71 vs Kendrick 48 (Boys)
The Westside Seminoles seem to be clicking at just the right time. The team destroyed Pike County in the first round of the tournament then came back to do the same to Kendrick. Kowacie Reeves Jr. put on a show with 23 points and 4 rebounds. The win sets up a showdown with Central, a crosstown rival that they split the season series with.
Central 71 vs Jackson 53 (Boys)
Quay Primas is a name to remember. Twenty-eight points and 20 rebounds shows just how dominate of a force he can be for this Central team. The rebounding will be key in the region final as Central can’t afford to let Reeves and company get second chance buckets.
Central 45 vs Peach County 42 (Girls)
The Central Chargers punched a ticket to the final by pulling off an epic upset of the No. 1 seed Trojans. The team was able to grind out a win which could be key in knocking of a perennial playoff team in Kendrick.
Region 3-AA
Northeast 48 vs Southwest 43 (Boys)
This pair of city rivals battled all night long. Each team had their chances to grab the win but it was Northeast who came out on top. Darrius Dunn paced the Raiders with a 17-point performance. This locks up the Raiders spot in the region final. They will meet Washington County in the final.
Region 1-AAAAAA
Houston County 54 vs Lee County 52 (Boys)
Houston County has turned into the feel good story of the basketball season. A year ago this team went 5-20. Now, the Bears are playing for a region championship. Head coach Don Hudson has turned this team into a legit contender and the team has been building momentum since taking home the Bear Brawl trophy in December with key wins over teams like defending state champions Warner Robins.
Other scores from around Middle Georgia
Girls
Northside 59 vs Lee County 54
Valdosta 57 vs Houston County 23
Kendrick 45 vs Rutland 30
Jones County 50 vs Woodland 44
Boys
Washington County 74 vs Dublin 73
