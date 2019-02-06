Middle Georgia football players make college choices on National Signing Day

National Signing Day is one of the biggest days in all of college football.
Several players from around the Middle Georgia area joined in the festivities to announce where they will be taking their talents.
The biggest fish from the area called Jones County home this past season. Four-star defensive end Ja’Darien Boykin announced he was going to attend the University of Louisville.
Jones County also saw three others announce where they will play college.
DJ Stewart will be going to the University of Cumberlands, Cameron Rockmore will be attending Lagrange College, Jordan Davis signed with West Georgia and Jake Lanford will be heading to Charleston Southern.
In Bibb County, there was an impressive amount of student-athletes who signed at various programs around the country.
“I think sports in Bibb County has always been good,” Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester said. “We are excited about the futures of these young men who are signing.”
Howard High School had five players sign their letters of intent.
The defense at Howard saw two of its biggest playmakers sign with a pair of schools. Defensive end DeAndre Shelton will be headed to Lenoir-Rhyne. Defensive back Lorenzo Hargrove will be headed to Savannah State.
On the offensive side of the ball, Howard had three players sign. Offensive linemen Braxton Wise will join the hive as a member of the Rochester Community and Technical College Yellow Jackets. Aaron Kurtz, another offensive linemen, will stay in the state of Georgia to play for Lagrange College. Aiden Stewart will be playing down the road at Fort Valley State University.
With five members leaving, head coach Paul Carroll said it gives his returning players something to aspire towards.
Westside High School will also send five players to the next level from their program.
Jayshaun Booker will attend Fort Valley State University, Siemorian Farar is headed to Cincinnati Christian, Nate Brookins will be going to Concorde University, wide receiver Scooter Risper will join in-State team West Georgia and running back Tyshaun Freeman will be going to Bayou Prep.
Southwest added two more players after seeing a pair sign during the early signing period in December.
TJ Parker will play at College of Sequoia while his teammate Randy Green will head to Kentucky Wesley University.
Central High School’s Lamar Cystrunk will be headed to Birmingham Prep.
Northside sent five Eagles from the nest on signing day. The team had a pair of playmakers, quarterback Jadin Daniels and defensive back Tubby McCall, sign with Highland Community College.
Linebacker Kentrez Anthony will be playing for New Mexico Military College, wide receiver Daniel Neal signed with Alabama State and kicker Cory Munson is heading to Western Kentucky.
Warner Robins High School had defensive Caleb Thomas sign with Shorter College.
Mary Persons signed a record class of 11 players with at least four more set to sign over the coming week.
Running back Quen Wilson will join his quarterback JT Hartage, linebacker Kanidric Jones and defensive end Jumon Wilson at Savannah State.
A pair of offensive linemen signed with SoCon rivals with Luke Byrne heading to Samford and Colton Dingmore going to Mercer.
Cornerback Antoine Davis will attend Garden City Community College, while Noah Davis signed with Reinhardt to play on the offensive line.
Offensive lineman Charles Dean and defensive end Derrick Goodson will remain in the state of Georgia. Dean will play for LaGrange College. Goodson will be heading to defending national champion, Valdosta State.
Mary Persons head coach Brian Nelson is excited to see this many players have the opportunity to play at the next level.
“I am just proud of them and all the hard work they’ve put in,” he said. “It is a really gratifying day for a coach.”
