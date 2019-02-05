Region basketball tournaments tip-off in Middle Georgia

Region tournament play is underway in Middle Georgia. Teams are looking to punch their tickets to the next round. Here is a recap of the first day of action from around the area.
Region 2- AAAA
Howard vs Perry (Boy’s)
The Howard Huskies were able to grab a big win over the Perry Panthers in the opening round of region tournament play. It was a back and forth affair. The Panthers were down by six going into the fourth quarter. The team mounted a furious comeback attempt but fell just short. The Huskies held on for 68-67 win to propel them to the second round where they will face West Laurens.
Mary Persons vs Spalding (Boy’s)
The Mary Persons Bulldogs were splashing shots from three in the opening round of the region tournament against Spalding. They rode the hot hands of Maurice Shannon and Desmond Williams to a 83-71 victory. The Bulldogs will move on to face the number one seed Upson-Lee.
Perry vs Howard (Girl’s)
Perry jumped out to an early lead on Howard and never looked back. The Panthers went into the half up by 5 but outscored the Huskies 20-7 in the second half. It was a dominating performance on the defensive side of the ball. Asjah Harrell paced the Panthers with 21 points as the team grabs the win 42-24. Next up, the Panthers will face Spalding in the second round.
Region 4-AAA
Central 37 vs Westside 35 (Girl’s)
The Central Chargers just have a knack for making a winning basket. A couple weeks ago, the Chargers knocked off Rutland with a runner in the final 15 seconds off the game. This time around it was Westside falling victim to a game winning lay-up in the final 10 seconds of the game. The Chargers will now square off with Peach County in the second round.
Scores from around the area
Upson-Lee vs Mary Persons (Girl’s): 57-19
Rutland vs Pike Co. (Girl’s): 63-41
