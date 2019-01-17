Rutland Hurricanes hire former Upson-Lee graduate as next head coach and athletic director

The search for a new head coach at Rutland High School has come to a close.
Bibb County Athletics announced in press release on Thursday that Rusty Easom, defensive coordinator from East Coweta High School in Sharpsburg, would be taking the head coaching position for the Hurricanes. He will also serve as the athletic director for the school.
Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester said that he is excited for the hiring of Easom.
“Easom was impressive throughout the interview process and exhibited the characteristics the hiring committee was searching for,” Hester said. “I believe he will excite the community and lead the Rutland High School football program, as well as the entire Athletic program, with integrity and passion.”
Easom, an Upson-Lee graduate, was the defensive coordinator at East Coweta since 2014. East Coweta has made the playoffs in all but one season since Easom took over as the defensive coordinator. He served in that role under two head coaches at the school, Steve Pardue and John Small.
He previously worked as the defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator during his 10 year tenure at Griffin High School where he helped win a state championship in class AAAA in 2013. Justin Rogers, head coach at Jones County, was the offensive coordinator on that staff with Easom. His other stops include Bulloch Academy in Statesboro (2001) and Harris County in Hamilton (2002-2003).
He received his Bachelor of Science from Columbus State University, his Master’s in Education from Troy State University, and is currently working on Specialists Degree on Coaching Pedagogy at Valdosta State University. He is married with two children.
Easom will be looking to turn around a team that has not won a game in the last two seasons. Rutland’s former head coach Mark Daniel announced on Nov. 28 that he would be retiring at the end of the school year.
The goal is to have Easom come in as soon as possible.
“We are looking forward to him getting here as soon as it can be worked out by both school systems.” Hester said
