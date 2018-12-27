High School Sports

Who was the best coach in Middle Georgia this season? Vote now

By Justin Baxley

December 27, 2018 11:05 AM

Here’s what Northside’s head coach said after losing the championship

Northside head coach Kevin Kinsler talks after the Eagles lost the state championship to Lee County.
By
Up Next
Northside head coach Kevin Kinsler talks after the Eagles lost the state championship to Lee County.
By

The Middle Georgia area saw a historic season of football action play out before its eyes. Four teams landed in the state championship game for their respective classifications. Other teams reached new heights in win totals and playoff appearances.

The staff on the sideline were a key part in leading their teams to victory and overall success. The coaches from the Middle Georgia area engineered culture changing seasons at some programs while others helped their programs remain at the top.

The Telegraph would like to recognize those who led the way this season and give our readers a chance to select our Coach of the Year award recipient.

Voting will close on Monday, Dec. 31 at 9 a.m. The winner of the poll will be announced at noon on Tuesday. The rules for the poll are simple: each person may vote once per day and you may share the poll as many times as you like to encourage your friends and family to vote.

Justin Baxley

Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.

  Comments  