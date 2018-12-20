Middle Georgia basketball teams meet up for three-day holiday tournament

Teams from all over Middle Georgia converged on Houston County High School Thursday morning to kick off this year’s edition of the annual Bear Brawl tournament.
The event is one of a few holiday tournaments held in the Middle Georgia area including the State Bank Holiday Classic at Jones County High School in Gray and the FPD Holiday Classic held at FPD.
The Bear Brawl features teams like Warner Robins, Peach County, Rutland and Perry. It features both boys and girls teams. It is a three-day tournament and this year partnered with Rigby’s to offer more than ever before.
Those who attend the Bear Brawl can take their ticket to Rigby’s for a deal that includes a large one-topping pizza, a pitcher of soda and bowling for up to six people for $19.99. The cost to get into the Bear Brawl is $10 per day or fans can buy the three-day ticket (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for $25.
Don Hudson, the head coach of the Houston County Bears, said this tournament is one for the whole family to come out and enjoy.
“I think it is something for the community to get out and sit here and watch eight basketball games from several of the schools in Houston County and the neighboring counties,” Hudson said. “We are going to use Rigby’s as a team-building opportunity for us.”
The goal this year was to bring in teams from communities closer to the Warner Robins area instead of out-of-state teams.
“Nothing real far away. We are just trying to get a lot of people here during the holidays for some good basketball,” Hudson said. “The biggest thing is you want to support kids and see these kids play.”
It is also a chance for schools to play against teams that they may not normally get the chance to face off with and watch some quality basketball .
“This is a chance to play some very talented teams,” Hudson said. “It means a lot for me to get a chance to play against a team like Warner Robins and the caliber of team that they have...You want to sit there and measure your team on that.”
Here are the results from the early games at the Bear Brawl on Thursday.
Girls:
West Laurens 54 vs. Wheeler County 50
Warner Robins 67 vs. Peach County 48
Boys:
Warner Robins 84 vs. Perry 52
Bleckley County 72 vs. Jeff Davis 70
The late games include:
Girls:
Perry vs. Jeff Davis
Houston County vs. Bleckley County
Boys:
Rutland vs. West Laurens
Houston County vs. Peach County
The games pick up again on Friday starting at 10 a.m. and Saturday will start at 10 a.m. before wrapping up in championship game at 7 p.m.
