Familiar last name punctuates recruiting class for Mercer during Early Signing Period

The #MUvment19 is off to a hot start for the Mercer football team.
The Bears added 16 players in the Early Signing Period, including 10 players that call the Peach State home.
The team will bring in players from both sides of the ball as it signed nine offensive players and seven defensive players. The class is made up of three offensive linemen, three defensive backs, three linebackers, two running backs, one defensive lineman, one quarterback, one wide receiver, one tight end and one long snapper.
“We’re ready to get some of these Bears enrolled early for the upcoming spring semester as we shift our focus to the fall of 2019,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “Our staff is thrilled to have these young men joining our program and we believe they are difference makers.”
Mercer is coming off of a 5-6 record from last season and needed to replenish after losing key players such as the program’s all-time leading in rushing yards, running back Tee Mitchell.
Lamb says the group is built on not just what the group can do on the field, but also in the classroom.
“I’d like to commend our coaching staff and support staff for identifying young men and their families that are a great fit for Mercer Football,” said head coach Bobby Lamb in a press release. “The young men we’ve signed to our program have a combined grade point average of 3.5, which is the highest (average) that we’ve ever had for an incoming class.”
Below is a list of the players who committed to the Bears in the Early Signing Period.
Offense
Dylan Fromm QB 5-11 204 Fr. Warner Robins, Ga. (Warner Robins HS)
Richie Coffey WR 5-10 167 Fr. Jacksonville, Fla. (Baldwin HS)
Fred Davis RB 5-10 196 Fr. Fortson, Ga. (Northside HS)
Colton Dingmore OL 6-3 252 Fr. Forsyth, Ga. (Mary Persons HS)
Aidan Higgins OL 5-11 256 Fr. Duluth, Ga. (Mountain View HS)
Zach Lassiter LS 6-0 194 Fr. Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County HS)
Brandon Marshall RB 5-7 175 Fr. Jacksonville, Fla. (Raines HS)
Pedro Rodriguez TE 6-2 235 Fr. Lake Mary, Fla. (Lake Mary HS)
John Thomas OL 6-3 291 Fr. Marietta, Ga. (Hillgrove HS)
Defense
Joel Girtman DB 5-9 191 Fr. College Park, Ga. (Westlake HS)
Kendall Bohler DB 5-10 163 Fr. Ocoee, Fla. (Ocoee HS)
Zach Hopkins LB 6-02 12 Fr. Madison, Ala. (James Clemens HS)
Gavin Hughes LB 6-2 210 Fr. Rome, Ga. (Coosa HS)
Pat Rogers DL 6-0 261 Fr. Screven, Ga. (Wayne County HS)
Luke Szabados LB 6-2 230 Fr. Liberty Township, Ohio (Moeller HS)
Lance Wise DB 5-8 179 Fr. Marietta, Ga. (Hillgrove HS)
