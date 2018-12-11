Warner Robins loses in triple OT thriller against Bainbridge

The city of Warner Robins has waited a long time to hear this phrase again: The Warner Robins Demons are state champions. Unfortunately, it will have to wait a little bit longer.
The team just missed out on its fifth state title despite coming back from a 28 point deficit in the first quarter. The team went back down by 28 with 9:42 left in the third quarter.
Dylan Fromm then engineered a comeback for the ages that came up just short. He led the Demons on multiple scoring drives down the stretch, threw for a pair of touchdowns and caught one from his twin brother Tyler Fromm. Jahlen Rutherford added a touchdown in between. The teams would end up tied at 35 with under two minutes to play.
The Demons then intercepted the pass thrown by Quayde Hawksin. This set up Warner Robins with a field goal as time expired but it was blocked, forcing the game into overtime.
Warner Robins would play defense first in overtime and forced Bainbridge to kick the field goal. The offense would stall out on the goal for the Demons as they were forced to settle for a field goal to go to a second overtime.
In the second overtime, Warner Robins was once again forced to kick the field goal. The Bearcats tied the game again to go into a third overtime. This time, the Bainbridge offense was up to the task when it closed out the Demons with touchdown in the third overtime despite not getting the mandatory two-point try. The defense would make the stop and clinch the title for the Bearcats by a score of 47-41.
Stars of the game:
Warner Robins WR Marcayll Jones: There is a reason he is a state record holder for yards in a season. He proved to be Warner Robins most effective weapon. He finished with 14 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Bainbridge struggled to cover him all night.
Warner Robins QB Dylan Fromm: The senior quarterback watched as his team fell behind by 28 on two different occasions. He threw two interceptions that resulted in returns for touchdowns. Fromm flipped the switch when the Demons needed it. He led the Demons on a thrilling comeback to tie the game with less than two minutes left, and finished 27-of-51 for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 12-yard pass for a touchdown.
Bainbridge defense and special teams: The defensive side of the ball fought hard all night. They had two interception returns for a touchdown and returned a punt for a touchdown. For most of the game ,the defense made life difficult for Fromm and the offense. It came up with a big stop in overtime to win the game.
