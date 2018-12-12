Northside Eagles shutout by Lee County in state title game

Northside was looking to grab its first state title since 2014 but a familiar foe would keep the Eagles from winning.
Lee County, a rival from the same region as Northside, knocked off the Eagles by a score of 14-0. This marks the second time this season that the two teams met. Lee County won the first meeting 24-7.
The game was a defensive battle from the opening whistle. The Eagles allowed a long pass down the field to the Trojans.
It looked as though Lee County would take the early lead but Tubby McCall had other plans. He picked off Lee County quarterback Kyle Toole.
Northside was unable to capitalize on the turnover. The teams trade possession until Lee County found the endzone late in the first quarter. Shaun Kimbrough punched it in for the Trojans from four yards out.
The teams would trade punts for the rest of the first half as neither offense could get going. The defensive battle continued on into the fourth quarter.
Lee County would add to its lead with 11:55 remaining in the game. Shaun Kimbrough added his second touchdown of the game.
Northside would put together a long drive midway through the fourth quarter but could not get the ball in the end zone as the drive stalled out right outside the end zone.
The Trojans would run the clock out to end the game and clinch the title for the second consecutive year.
Stars of the game:
Northside DB Tubby McCall: The veteran defensive back had an interception in the first quarter that saved a touchdown. McCall has been the leader on defense all season long and showed up in the title game on multiple occasions. He finished with 7 tackles to go along with the interception and a pass break up.
Lee County RB Shaun Kimbrough: He accounted for the only two touchdowns in the game. He finished with just 56 yards on 15 attempts. At the goal line he was the impact player that Lee County needed in this defensive battle.
Northside QB Jadin Daniels: Arguably one of the gutsiest performances in all of high school football this season. Daniels was sacked nine times in the game and was hit on many other occasions outside the pocket. Each time he was knocked down, the senior quarterback, would jump back to his feet. Daniels finished with 75 yards rushing including a 42-yarder late in the fourth. Through the air he put up 111 yards on 47 percent passing. He almost led the Eagles to a comeback as he twice got them inside the red zone in the fourth quarter but was unable to put it in the end zone.
They said it:
“I am really proud of our kids. You know they came out and played really hard. Defensively I thought we did everything we needed to do. I don’t think I did a very good job offensively of giving our guys a chance.” - Northside head coach Kevin Kinsler on his thoughts overall about the game.
“They are a great bunch of young men and this doesn’t change that.” - Kinsler on what this loss means.
