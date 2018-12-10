Get to know 6 Middle Georgia difference makers playing in the state championship games

Middle Georgia will have a chance to show off its talent on the football field in the GHSA state championship games on Dec. 11.
The Telegraph sent out a survey to the two players from each team that are primed to be differences makers in the title game. Some had things in common despite coming from rival schools and all with similar goals in mind: win a state championship.
1. What is your favorite game day song to listen to?
2. Biggest fear?
3. If your life was a documentary/movie what would it be titled?
4. Why is the state championship game so important to you?
5. If you could ask Santa for one thing for Christmas what would it be?
6. What is your favorite college team?
Northside RB Eric Smith
1. Any NBA Youngboy song
2. Losing my mom
3. Never give up
4. Because many people don’t get the chance to play for a state championship.
5. New shoes
6. Auburn
Northside DB Tubby McCall
1. Drip too hard by Lil Baby and Gunna
2. Snakes
3. Tubby: A football life
4. This is what we have been working for all year.
5. Money
6. Florida Gators
Warner Robins WR Ty Carr
1. Dreams and nightmares by Meek Mill
2. Losing my parents
3. Humble and focus
4. The championship is important to me because I feel like we have been more slept on than ever. This is our chance to wake everyone up.
5. New car
6. Georgia
Warner Robins WR Marcayll Jones
1. Yeah Yeah
2. Failing in life
3. The story behind it
4. It’s important because I can’t win in it alone. In other words, I get to play for my brothers one last time.
5. A championship ring
6. N/A
Peach County WR Noah Whittington
1. Mo Bamba by Shaq West
2. Messing Up
3. The life of Noah Whittington
4. Been working so hard for it
5. Wifi
6. Georgia
Peach County RB Tijah Woolfolk
1. Go harder by Meek Mill
2. Death
3. The best life
4. Because this is what we have been working for all year.
5. Money
6. LSU
