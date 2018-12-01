Middle Georgia high school football scores, highlights: Three teams punch ticket to the title games

Here is a look at the action from around Middle Georgia during the semifinal round of the playoffs:
Peach County 22 vs Calhoun 7
The Peach County Trojans finally tasted victory against the Calhoun Yellow Jackets. The pair of teams met in a controversial title game a year ago that saw Peach County fall 10-6. This time the Trojans would not be denied.
The Trojans blocked a punt early in the game which set up a rushing touchdown for quarterback Jaydon Gibson. Calhoun would respond with a touchdown of its own in the second quarter. The defenses would trade stops before the Trojans forced another turnover with a fumble recovery. This would set up another Jaydon Gibson touchdown on a 31-yard strike to his teammate Justin Harris. Calhoun would block the point after try.
Peach County would take a 13-7 lead into the half. The third quarter turned into a defensive struggle before the Trojans tacked on a field goal to go up 16-7.
The Trojans would seal the game in the fourth with a pick six to send the team into the state championship game. Peach County will meet Cedar Grove at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Warner Robins 45 vs Rome 28
Rome has fallen. Warner Robins exorcised some of their own demons from last year’s title game. Rome beat the Warner Robins Demons in a shutout at Warner Robins last year. This time around, the Demons protected the home field in dominating fashion.
Rome jumped out to an early 7-0 lead. Quarterback Dylan Fromm quickly answered with 10-yard pass to his brother Tyler. The pair went into the second quarter tied at 7-7. Warner Robins quickly forced a fumble and capitalized with a score from Deondre Duehart.
The two teams traded touchdowns heading into the half with Warner Robins up 21-14. Dylan came out firing in the second half adding another touchdown. Rome wouldn’t go away though as they scored two quick touchdowns to tie the game up. One was set up by a Dylan Fromm interception.
The senior quarterback was up to the task though as he responded with a touchdown of his own. The Demons defense would hold Rome scoreless the rest of the way while the offense added a couple more scores. Warner Robins will face Bainbridge, a team that it beat 38-0 earlier in the season.
Northside 14 vs Dacula 7
The Northside Eagles came into this game riding a hot streak after finishing the season at 5-5. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead on Dacula as running back Eric Smith found the end zone. Mason Ford would come up with a key interception for the Eagles to set up a rushing touchdown by quarterback Jadin Daniels.
The rest of the game was a defensive struggle until Dacula finally added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were able to run out the clock and seal a victory over the Falcons.
The win gives the Eagles a chance to face a familiar foe in the state title game. Lee County, a team from Northside’s region, will be Northside’s opponent in the championship game. The two met earlier in the year when Lee County handed Northside a 24-7 loss.
Comments