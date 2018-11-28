Rutland high school head coach Mark Daniel to retire at the end of the school year

The Rutland Hurricanes will be searching for a new athletic director and head football coach at the end of the 2018-2019 school year. Mark Daniel, the head coach of the team for the last three seasons, will retire from the district at the school year’s end.
During his time at Rutland, Daniel went 2-27 with the Hurricanes. He also oversaw athletic operations at Rutland during his time with the school in his role as the athletic director.
Daniel retires with an overall record of 79-95 during his career in which he was the head coach at Fitzgerald, Screven County, Wayne County and Schley County before taking over for the Hurricanes in 2016. During his career he led four teams to region titles and one state title with Screven County in 2002.
“The Bibb County School District thanks Coach Daniel for his service to the students and the District, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Barney Hester, the District’s director of athletics.
