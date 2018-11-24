Middle Georgia high school football scores, highlights: Top teams exit playoffs with losses

Here is a look at the action from around Middle Georgia during the third round of the playoffs:
Warner Robins 21 vs Clarke Central 14
The Warner Robins Demons came out flat against Clarke Central. The Demons even trailed 7-0 at the half. It looked as though Warner Robins would be on its way out of the playoffs.
In the second half, Dylan Fromm and company woke up. Out of the half, he hit his brother Tyler Fromm for a 25-yard score to tie the game. Moments later, he would find Jalen Addie for another one. Running back Deondre Duehart would help add to the lead in the fourth quarter.
With less than two minutes remaining, Clarke Central pulled within seven on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Ward to Jairus Mack. Warner Robins would hold on, though, to move onto the next round.
The Demons will face the Rome Wolves with the winner advancing to the state title game.
Marist 10 vs Mary Persons 7
Mary Persons came into this one undefeated with arguably the greatest offense in school history leading them there. The rain was pouring down and it caused some key drops by Mary Persons wide receiver. Those drops meant no points on a night when those were at a premium.
Marist made just enough plays - including the go ahead field goal with under three minutes to play. It’s a heartbreaking end to an otherwise great season for Mary Persons.
Northside 30 vs Sequoyah 6
This game had the least amount of drama as it was almost never in doubt for the Northside Eagles. Northside jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The teams went into the half 23-6. The second half was mostly defensive stops aside from another Northside touchdown.
With this win, Northside earns a trip to the semifinals to take on Dacula. Northside came into the playoffs at 5-5 but have reeled off three straight wins to sit just one away from a state title appearance.
Heard County 18 vs Dublin 3
The Dublin Fighting Irish and one of the best offenses in the state was shutdown by Heard County. It looked as though Dublin would cruise into Atlanta for a state title opportunity the way it’s played all season.
Dublin jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. It would be the last time Dublin would score. Heard County dominated them on the defensive side of the ball. Heard’s offense was just good enough to win as Dublin’s defense held for most of the night. It is a disappointing end to a promising season for the Dublin team. It will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of players and fans as it looked as though the team was going to get a shot at state.
Peach County 21 vs Westminster 3
Westminster jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on the Peach County Trojans. It took the Trojans the entire first half almost to gain some traction.
Eventually, Peach County would use its ground game to get going. Running back Noah Whittington broke off several long runs to help set up touchdowns for Peach County.
The Trojans would grab the victory to advance to a showdown with Calhoun. A year ago, Calhoun beat Peach County in the state title game in one of the most controversial finishes to a game.
The Trojans will be looking to right what many felt was a wrong on the officials’ part by knocking off Calhoun this time around.
