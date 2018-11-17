Middle Georgia high school football scores, highlights: Cinderella leaves the ball

Here is a look at the action from around Middle Georgia during the second round of the playoffs:
Benedictine 43 vs Westside 36
It was easily the game of the night. The pair of teams got into an all out slugfest. Westside would grab a comfortable lead and then Benedictine would do the same. It came down to the last drive of the fourth quarter. The Westside Seminoles had a fourth and long with just under three minutes to play. It converted on that play. The Seminoles would set up shop inside the red zone but were stopped on four straight plays in the last minute from the 7 yard line. For Westside it’s tough to see a season end in such heartbreaking fashion.
Northside 35 vs. Bradwell Institute 0
This game was close for awhile. It went into the half with Northside only up 7-0. Then the Eagles turned up the heat on Bradwell. Northside forced some key turnovers that led to big scores. Northside quarter back, Jadin Daniels, was held in check for most of the game and even had a couple turnovers. In the fourth quarter, Daniels added two scores to put Bradwell away for good.
Warner Robins 35 vs. Ware County 0
Warner Robins saw rival Northside’s 35-0 shutout and called it with one of its own. The Demons went up early on Ware County but struggled to add to its lead for much of the first half. Luckily, the defense kept Ware County out of the end zone long enough for the offense to wake up. Quarterback Dylan Fromm fed his favorite target Marcayll Jones all night. It resulted in Jones breaking the state record for most yards in a single season. He topped the old record of 1,655 yards in the second half of this game.
Mary Persons 65 vs. Woodward Academy 21
Last week, Mary Persons held its opponent to 24 first half yards and pitched a shutout. This week it trailed 7-0 at one point. Then the Bulldogs took control of this one using the defense to put the ball in the end zone on a key pick-6. Mary Persons running back, Quen Wilson, paced the offense for much of the game. He sets the tone for the whole team alongside quarterback J.T Hartage.
Peach County 47 vs. Liberty County 8
Peach County continued its run through the playoffs. After cruising to a win last week the Trojans came back with more of the same. This game was never really in doubt. It seems like Peach County is a team on a mission to get back to the state finals.
Dublin 23 vs. Thomasville 7
Revenge tastes so sweet for the Dublin Fighting Irish. A year ago, Thomasville knocked Dublin out of the playoffs. They say turnabout is fair play as this year Dublin flipped the script. It went down early after Thomasville opened up with a touchdown. The defense would put on a show the rest of the way as Thomasville would never find the end zone again. The defense held Thomasville to under 200 yards of offense. If the Fighting Irish are able to do that every week then a state title is within reach.
