A look at this year’s Southwest Patriots football team

Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree and linebacker Randy Green discuss the expectations for the Patriots' 2018 season.
By
Up Next
Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree and linebacker Randy Green discuss the expectations for the Patriots' 2018 season.
By

High School Sports

Who was the best high school football player in Middle Georgia in Week 8? Vote now.

By Justin Baxley

jbaxley@macon.com

October 09, 2018 09:59 AM

Hey, high school football fans! It’s time to vote on the Player of the Week.

This week’s poll features high school football players from across Middle Georgia who turned in outstanding performances last week.

Vote and share this page until the poll closes at 9 a.m. Friday. The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. Friday on The Telegraph’s Facebook page.

To nominate a player for a future poll, email reporter Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.

Each Player of the Week automatically will be nominated for Player of the Year.

Previous winners:

Mary Persons DE Daniel Lavelle

Northeast QB Nolan Ussery

Jones County WR Jontavis Robertson

  Comments  