Middle Georgia high school football scores, highlights: Pike County tops Rutland in an emotional game

Here is the weekly wrap up of the high school football games from around Middle Georgia.
Pike County 48 vs Rutland 2
It was an emotional scene before the start of the game. Pike County squared off with Rutland following the loss of the Pirates football player, Dylan Thomas, who died on Sunday night after collapsing during the game against Peach County last Friday night. Before the game kicked off, the teams gathered in the end zone in prayer. Memorial jerseys were set up on both sides of the field to honor Thomas. The two teams’ captains met at midfield for the coin toss. The Pirates’ captains carried Thomas’ number 32 jersey and they announced him as one of the captains for the game. The Hurricanes would receive the ball first. On the first play the Pirates took the field with 10 men instead of the typical 11 to signify the loss of Thomas. Rutland’s first play was a kneel down in tribute to him as well. This was much bigger than football. With Bibb athletics and Rutland High School showing compassion and hospitality to a grieving family, team and community. The Pike County community came out in support of its team and the Thomas family. Then, the two teams played football.
Howard 35 vs Perry 16
Perry looked to be on the verge of making this game a close one as the drove into the red zone down two scores late in the third quarter. The Howard Huskies defense shut the door on the Panthers time and time again. This time, it was a spectacular interception that saved a touchdown. The Huskies then marched down the field methodically draining more clock to seal the game. They would tack on a couple more scores but this was the turning point in the game.
Northeast 27 vs Southwest 26
You don’t need me to tell you just how important this game is for these two schools. A long-standing rivalry between these teams makes for some exciting football. The Northeast Raiders led for much of the game as they took a 14-6 lead with under five minutes to play. The Patriots marched down the field and scored the touchdown and game-tying conversion. This one went into overtime. The Patriots scored first but missed the extra point. The Raiders responded with a touchdown of their own only to have the extra point blocked — sending this one into a second overtime. Northeast scored and Southwest responded but a missed extra point would be the Patriots undoing.
Northside 30 vs Coffee County 20
Coffee County clung to the slimmest of leads after one quarter up 7-6. Then, the Northside Eagles exploded 17 in the second quarter against the number two team in class 6A football. The Eagles would never relinquish that lead. Coffee would mount a couple of comeback attempts only for Northside to respond.
Other scores from around Middle Georgia:
Dutchtown 18 vs Jones County 10
Mary Persons 42 vs Upson-Lee 10
Westside 40 vs Jackson 7
Central 34 vs Kendrick 0
Valdosta 55 vs Houston County 14
Bainbridge 27 vs Veterans 14
Warner Robins 41 vs Harris County 0
Tattnall 21 vs Stratford 19
Player of the Week for Sept. 28, 2018
Jontavis Robertson, Jones County wide receiver.
Please send in your nominations for Player of the Week to jbaxley@macon.com. The poll for Player of the Week will be posted on Monday. Make sure you vote for your top performer from the week.
Comments