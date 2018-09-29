Middle Georgia high school football scores, highlights: Powerhouse teams maintain winning ways

Here is the weekly wrap up of the high school football games from around Middle Georgia.
Westside 18 vs Central 6
Early in the first quarter, the Westside Seminoles grabbed a 6-0 lead behind a Tyshaun Freeman touchdown run. The team looked poised to add to its lead but were intercepted on the next drive. The Seminoles defense stepped up and didn’t allow the turnover to lead to any points for the Chargers as they stopped them on fourth down. The next drive the Seminoles would capitalize with a touchdown to extend their lead to 12-0 after a missed conversion. Central defense made plays all night long as they forced another interception that led to its only score of the night. Quarterback Donald Lamb looked impressive at times for the Chargers but was unable to lead a comeback.
Jones County 50 vs Locust Grove 14
The undefeated Jones County Greyhounds came out with all the momentum jumping up 17-0. Locust Grove would not go away easily though as they pulled back within three with back-to-back scores. However, the Greyhounds proved to be too much as they scored 33 unanswered points to improve to 6-0 on the season. Hunter Costlow was again a star for Jones County as he connected on 62-yard touchdown pass with Jontavis Robertson.
Mary Person 21 vs Spaulding 0
This game did not have much action after the first half as the Bulldogs took the 21 point lead into the half. Neither team scored in the second half. Mary Persons remains undefeated. A cool moment before the game occurred when the Bulldogs brought out their banner. It read “Sometimes, real superheroes live in the hearts of small children fighting big battles.” The team came out holding a smaller “98AJStrong” banner for their teammate Amari Jefferson who is currently battling kidney failure.
Warner Robins 49 vs Houston County 21
The Warner Robins Demons came out firing on all cylinders. Dylan Fromm connected on a pair of touchdowns with Marcayll Jones in the first quarter. The Bears would answer back with a touchdown of their own only for Fromm and the Demons to tack on two more scores. Houston County grabbed a score right before the half to make interesting heading into the third quarter 28-14. Fromm and Jones proved to be too much for the Bears as they added two more touchdowns in the second half to improve to 5-1 on the season. Houston County falls to 2-4.
Other scores from around Middle Georgia:
Howard 16 vs West Laurens 10
Dodge County 37 vs Northeast 15
Peach County 42 vs Pike County 6
Upson-Lee 48 vs Perry 31
