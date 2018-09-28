Georgia teen’s ankle injury was a ‘blessing in disguise.’ Will he play football again?

Children here are raised on football. Amari Jefferson is one of those kids.
By age 5, he was playing football with dreams of one day donning a Mary Persons High School jersey and helmet.
At 11, Jefferson joined the Bulldogs as the manager and ball boy. He did whatever he could to reach his goal of playing for the team.
In the ninth grade, he stepped on the field with the varsity squad. He played a few games for the Bulldogs as a freshman, but then it all came to a screeching halt.
“He sprained his ankle about halfway through the season,” Mary Persons head coach Brian Nelson said. “It never really healed up. Just a lot of swelling.”
Jefferson was sent to Piedmont Orthopedic Complex, which then referred him to his primary care doctor. His doctor ran blood tests to try to diagnose the issue. At 10 that night, Jefferson got a phone call. He needed to rush to the emergency room, where he got the news that his kidneys were failing. He was told he would not be able to play football as his body could not handle the contact.
“It was heartbreaking just to know that I had kidney failure in the middle of the season,” Jefferson said. “They are failing right now, but, hopefully, I plan to get a kidney transplant and just keep it moving.”
The injury to his ankle was a blessing in disguise. Jefferson said he was glad he found out about the kidney failure early on before it got any worse.
Now, Jefferson is in a battle for his life and a chance to suit up for the Bulldogs again. While he is still able to attend class, Jefferson has to take his dialysis treatment five times a week. He needs a kidney donor, and the community is doing everything it can to help, Nelson said.
“The touchdown club set up an account at United Bank that donations can go to,” Nelson said. “We are going to start selling the ‘AJSTRONG’ bracelets that the money and proceeds from that will go into his fund.”
While Jefferson is not able to play right now, he still comes to practice and the games. It is a chance for him to remain close to the program that he grew up with. He has become an inspiration for his teammates this season, Nelson said.
“It sends a big message. I think it works both ways. I think being around our team helps him, and him being around our team helps our team,” he said. “It tells a lot about what kind of character he has got. His determination, his attitude and the way he is attacking this thing.”
Jefferson’s long-term goal is to get back on the field next season for his junior year of football. Nelson, on the other hand, is thinking a little further into the future when it comes to his defensive end.
“The big picture is making sure he gets taken care of, so the next 60 years of his life are productive, and he can be a good father and husband and a good member of our community,” Nelson said.
Comments