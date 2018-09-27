Unbeaten teams look remain unblemished in our feature games of the week

Unsure of which game you want to attend this week? Here are our four feature match-ups from around Middle Georgia.
Peach County (3-2) vs Pike County (4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Pike County
Story of the game: The Peach County Trojans are on the road this week to take on Pike County. The Trojans are coming off of an impressive 49-0 shutout of Kendrick. The Pirates are coming out of a bye week but are undefeated on the season.
Unsure of which game you want to attend this week? Here are our four feature match-ups from around Middle Georgia.
Keys to the game for Peach County: Pound the ball with Noah Whittington. Last week, Whittington didn’t receive a lot of chances to make plays on the ground but he took advantage of them. He found the end zone four times and helped give the Trojans a bounce back win following a tough loss to Mary Persons.
Keys to the game for Pike County: The Pirates should take advantage of having last week off and come out firing. The team has had a week to rest and watch film on Peach County. Pike should have found some weak points in the Trojans game. They will need to focus on taking away the Peach run game that features multiple dynamic runners.
Staff picks: Justin pick: Peach County; Hayes pick: Peach County
Fan pick: Peach County
Central (1-4) vs Westside (3-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Westside
Story of the game: Central is coming off a hard fought loss to Jackson. Westside on the other hand is coming into the game fresh off a blowout win against Rutland. Central, at 1-4, needs a win to turn things around. Westside is trying to put those early season losses behind them with another win.
Keys to the game for Central: Donald Lamb is the engine for the Chargers offense. He has speed to make plays with his legs and an arm to get the ball down the field. He will need to use both if Central hopes to get a win.
Keys to the game for Westside: Tyshaun Freeman was instrumental in the win over Rutland and I expect him to be just as important against Central. In both of the Seminoles losses this season, Freeman was held to under five yards per carry. In the three wins this season he has averaged 7.9 yards per carry.
Staff picks: Justin pick: Westside; Hayes pick: Westside
Fan pick: Westside
Jones County (5-0) vs Locust Grove (2-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Locust Grove
Story of the game: Jones County carries its undefeated record into Locust Grove. The Greyhounds have had a bye week to get ready for this road match-up. Locust Grove enters the game also coming out of a bye week. The Wildcats grabbed some momentum as they ended a three game losing streak the last time they played with a 20-point win over Ola.
Keys to the game for Jones County: Hunter Costlow. Remember the name. If you asked someone to name the top quarterbacks from around Middle Georgia they would probably name Jadin Daniels (Northside), Lane Rucker (Perry), Sebastian Verner (Veterans) or Nolan Ussery (Northeast), but Costlow’s name should be right near the top of that list. The junior signal caller has over 1,200 yards, 19 touchdowns and he rarely turns the ball over with just three interceptions. Costlow is making a statement week in and week out that he should top the list of best quarterbacks from Middle Georgia. This week he has a chance to continue to make that case.
Keys to the game for Locust Grove: The Wildcats have a dynamic quarterback of their own. R.J. McDaniels Jr. has looked at times like the best player on the field. Against Warner Robins he went toe-to-toe will Dylan Fromm and despite coming out with a loss looked to have posted a better game overall than Fromm. For Locust Grove to knock off Jones County they must not turn the ball over.
Staff picks: Justin pick: Jones County; Hayes pick: Jones County
Fan pick: Jones County
Dodge County (5-0) vs Northeast (2-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Dodge County
Story of the game: Dodge County is currently undefeated riding a five game winning streak. Northeast is coming off of a thrilling win over Bleckley County as they won with under a minute left in the ball game.
Keys to the game for Dodge County: The Indians came away with a hard fought victory over Southwest last week. However, Dodge County was left helpless against Jaquez Pennimon. Pennimon looked more like Randy Moss against the Indians’ secondary. Dodge County will need to clean up those mistakes if they are to walk away with the victory.
Keys to the game for Northeast: The Raiders cannot let an emotional win last week carry over to a loss this week. We saw a similar situation with Howard knocking off Westside only to drop a game to Jackson the following week. This will be a true test for Northeast because if the team doesn’t show up they could risk being embarrassed by a good Dodge County team. Nolan Ussery is the player to watch as he has been known to break a few ankles with his elusive moves.
Staff picks: Justin Pick: Northeast; Hayes pick: Dodge County
Fan pick: Dodge County
Pick Standings
Justin: 7-1
Hayes: 7-1
Fans: 5-3
Comments