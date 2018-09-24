Warner Robins receiver Marcayll Jones (2) looks over his shoulder as he glides into the end zone with a long pass from Dylan Fromm to answer Northside’s early lead. The Demons ended up besting the Eagles 39-34.
High School Sports

Who was the best high school football player in Middle Georgia in Week 6? Vote now.

By Justin Baxley

jbaxley@macon.com

September 24, 2018

Hey, high school football fans!

It’s time to vote on this year’s Player of the Week. This week’s poll features high school football players from across Middle Georgia who turned in outstanding performances last week.

Vote and share this page until the poll closes at 6 a.m. Friday. The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. Friday on The Telegraph’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/telegraphga.

To nominate a player for a future poll, email reporter Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.

Each Player of the Week automatically will be nominated for Player of the Year.

