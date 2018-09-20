One of Middle Georgia’s biggest rivalries leads the way in our feature match-ups of the week.

Not sure what high school game to attend this week? Here are four key match ups around Middle Georgia that you might want to consider.
Warner Robins (3-1) vs Northside (3-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Northside
Story of the game: The Demons versus the Eagles. It is the biggest rivalry in all of Middle Georgia. The two teams simply don’t like each other. They share a stadium but it a house divided. This game is the equivalent of Georgia-Florida or Alabama-Auburn but at the high school level. Historically, these two sides have been involved in a lot of defensive struggles but this year both teams sport high-powered offenses.
Northside keys to the game: You could probably copy and paste this in for every opponent that Warner Robins plays this season: stop Dylan Fromm. The senior quarterback has been terrific this season. He is 79-of-136 for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kentrez Anthony has three interceptions in the last two games for Northside. Anthony can add to that total then the Eagles could grab the win in this one.
Warner Robins keys to the game: The Demons aren’t the only ones with a dynamic quarterback. The Eagles have one that can light it up through the air and on the ground. Senior Jadin Daniels has seven passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. The key for the Demons will be limiting his ability to get out on the run. Daniels has the same amount of 100-yard rushing games (3) as he does passing games.
Staff picks: Justin Baxley: Warner Robins; Hayes Rule: Warner Robins
Fan pick: Warner Robins
John Milledge (4-0) vs Westfield (1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Westfield
Story of the game: John Milledge comes into the game undefeated. The Trojans have beaten all four opponents by double digits including a 35-6 win over Pinewood Christian last week. Westfield comes into the game below .500 but don’t let the record fool you. Westfield is actually out scoring its opponents this season as whole but have lost two games by three points or less.
John Milledge keys to the game: Head Coach JT Wall has built a powerhouse program. John Milledge can compete with anyone in the state. However, they can’t take Westfield lightly. Westfield has a good defense and if the offense can put up points then the Trojans could have a hard time coming back. They will need to come out fast and try to finish this one early.
Westfield keys to the game: The Hornets have to finish the drill. This team has come so close to being 3-1 instead of 1-3. If they are able to get a lead on the Trojans they can’t afford to let it slip away.
Staff picks: Justin Baxley: John Milledge; Hayes Rule: John Milledge
Fan pick: John Milledge
Mount de Sales (4-0) vs Stratford Academy (1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Stratford
Story of the game: How the tides have turned. A year ago heading into this game it was Stratford who sported the undefeated record. This time around it is Mount de Sales looking to keep its streak alive. A year ago, the Stratford Eagles dominated the Cavaliers 30-13. This time it could be a different story
Mount de Sales keys to the game: If Mount de Sales shows up and plays like they have all season then this should be no problem for them. However, if they allow Stratford to gain momentum then the Cavaliers could be upset and lose back-to-back to the Eagles.
Stratford keys to the game: The season has not gone quite as planned for the Eagles but all that can change with a win here. Stratford has to come out and play with emotion. If the Eagles are able to start fast and put up a couple scores early then it could be an interesting game.
Staff picks: Justin Baxley: Stratford; Hayes Rule: Mount de Sales
Fan pick: Mount de Sales
Westside(2-2) vs Rutland (0-4)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Westside
Story of the game: Rutland looked poised to break into the win column a week ago against Worth County, falling 22-16. This week the Hurricanes will take on the Westside Seminoles. For years the talk around town was Westside’s streak of wins against Bibb County teams. That streak is now over thanks to Southwest and they have already dropped a game this year to Howard. Rutland will now look to add its name to that list.
Westside keys to the game: Get Jaylon Barden into space. Barden has almost 400 yards receiving on the season. In the Seminoles win over Harris County he hauled in five catches for 159 yards. He only has one touchdown on the season so they would love to get him out into space and let him work.
Rutland keys to the game: Play with a chip on its shoulder. The Hurricanes will need to come out and play smash mouth football. The key will be controlling the ball and not allowing Westside’s offense to come out firing.
Staff picks: Justin Baxley: Westside; Hayes Rule: Westside
Fan pick: Westside
Pick Standings
Justin: 4-0
Hayes: 3-1
Fans: 1-3
