High School Football Roundup: close scores and last second plays highlight week 6 action

Here is the weekly wrap up of the high school football games from around Middle Georgia.
Warner Robins 39 vs Northside 34
This was the game of the week. The two teams battled all night long. The pair of crosstown rivals that share the same stadium clearly are not fans of one another. Each team was picking up personal fouls and just remained physical for most of the game. Dylan Fromm and Ty Carr hooked up three times for Warner Robins as the pair paced them to this victory. The game came down to the last second three times.
Northside threw a ball to the end zone that looked like it possibly could have been a touchdown, but a bad angle kept it from being definitively in. On the play, the Demons committed a roughing the passer on the quarterback. That set us up with one untimed down to the end the game. The ball was incomplete but more laundry flew as defensive holding was called. Another play. This time the ball was incomplete for a last time and the Demons escaped with a win.
John Milledge 14 vs Westfield 10
John Milledge came into the game as the favorites but for much of the game it didn’t look that way. The teams remained tied for much of the game, but with 10 minutes left Westfield pulled ahead. John Milledge struggled to answer that score. With two minutes remaining Brandon Bellflower found his wide receiver Jared Prestwood to take the lead. John Milledge barely escapes with a victory and their undefeated record in tact.
Veterans 31 vs Perry 24
It must have been a full moon as this Friday night turned out some crazy football games. These teams were neck and neck all night long. A big scoop and score by Veterans put themselves in position to grab the win. Perry had three key fumbles and some penalties late in the game that cost them. Veterans scored with just one minute left to pull ahead for good. Both of these teams are at good places in their program after tonight.
Mount de Sales 21 vs Stratford 20
Another game that came down to the final moments and arguably the craziest finish of all. The teams went into overtime after battling to a tie during regulation. Each team managed to score in overtime. Stratford attempted to tie the ball game again with an extra point after their touchdown. Mount de Sales had a big push from its defensive line as they managed to get a hand on the ball and block the kick. Mount de Sales is another team that escaped a near upset. Stratford is so close to breaking through in one of these close games.
Other scores around Middle Georgia:
Dodge County 36 vs Southwest 20
Northeast 27 vs Bleckley County 21
Westside 46 vs Rutland 7
Peach County 49 vs Kendrick 0
Player of the Week for Sept. 14, 2018
Daniel Lavelle, Mary Persons defensive end
Please send in your nominations for Player of the Week to jbaxley@macon.com. The poll for Player of the Week will be posted on Monday. Make sure you vote for your top performer from the week.
