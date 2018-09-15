This Houston school captured its 1st win over an in-county rival — plus more highlights

Here is the weekly wrap up of the high school football games from around Middle Georgia.
1. Veterans 35 vs. Houston County 33
This game may have been the best one of the night. The two teams traded blows all night long in this rivalry match up. The Warhawks captured their first win ever over Houston County. The second half was all offense as each team moved the ball with ease. The turning point in the game was a miscue on the extra point for the Bears. They were able to block a punt later in the game and score within the last three minutes. Houston County was unable to convert the two-point conversion. The atmosphere for this one was fun, and this rivalry is going to continue to heat up now that Veterans is becoming a legit contender in the area.
Mary Persons 35 vs. Peach County 21
Another instant classic in a series of marquee match ups Friday night. Mary Persons looked to be pulling away at the half going up 28-7 before the break. The Trojans would answer the call, though, as they put up 14 unanswered points to get back within seven. Quen Wilson and company would put the game away late. The turning point in the game was a scoop-and-score by Daniel Lavelle after Kelvin Harden forced a key fumble.
Colquitt County 41 vs. Warner Robins 14
Two state heavyweights squared off in big time match up. Warner Robins put themselves in an early hole with multiple mistakes. Colquitt County capitalized on those mistakes and put up 21 unanswered to start the game. Warner Robins would pull within a couple scores but just never looked comfortable against what many believe is the No. 1 team in the state. The Packers would eventually pull away late. A play that jumps out is a 57-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald for Colquitt County. There are guys at top college programs that can’t hit from 57 yards out.
Lee County 50 vs. Southwest 0
Lee County blanked Peach County a couple weeks ago and did the same against Southwest this week. Southwest was over matched in this one from the start, and it shows just how good Lee County is. The Patriots will look to get back in the win column against Dodge County, another team that is still undefeated.
Northside 45 vs. Baldwin 0
Another shutout. Northside was up 21 in the first seven minutes. This one was never a game. The Eagles were not caught looking ahead to their big rivalry game against Warner Robins. This easily could have been a trap game for the Eagles, but they went out and handled their business.
Central 27 vs. Northeast 2
The Central Chargers defense is nothing to play with. The Chargers forced multiple turnovers and never let Northeast find their rhythm in this match up. This was a big one for Joaquin Sample as he picked up his first win as the head coach of the Chargers.
Jackson 24 vs. Howard 12
Howard was unable to to extend their winning streak after a huge step last week over Westside. They were almost shut out by Jackson but scored the last 12 points of the game to avoid it.
Worth County 22 vs. Rutland 16
The Rutland Hurricanes were unable to grab their first win of the season. Coming off of three straight blowout losses this was actually a step in the right direction for the Hurricanes, who will have to face Westside next week.
Other scores from around Middle Georgia:
Jones County 38 vs. Woodland 22
Fellowship Christian 41 vs. Stratford 14
Mount de Sales 20 vs. Greene County 14
Brookstone 37 vs. First Presbyterian Day 14
ACE 37 vs. Fullington 14
This week we will be doing a poll for player of the week as well as one for our feature match ups of the week. Please make sure you head over to our Facebook page, facebook.com/telegraphga, and vote.
Comments