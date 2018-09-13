Local powerhouses lead the way in our feature match ups of the week

Not sure what high school game to attend this week? Here are four key match ups around Middle Georgia that you might want to consider.
Peach County (2-1) vs. Mary Persons (4-0)
8 p.m. Friday at Peach County
Keys to the game: Mary Persons is averaging over 50 points a game. The defense is holding up its end of the bargain as no team playing the Bulldogs has scored over 21. Peach County picked up a big win last week over Houston County by a score of 49-14.
The key for Peach County is slowing down Quen Wilson, the senior running back for Mary Persons. Wilson rushed for three touchdowns in each game this season and eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice.
The key for Mary Persons is to mix the ground and air attack. Its quarterback has done a lot of the heavy lifting the last few weeks moving the ball down the field, and running game has done well in finishing drives. If the Bulldogs are able to continue that trend, they will be hard to beat.
Staff picks: Justin Baxley: Mary Persons; Hayes Rule: Peach County
Fan pick: Peach County
Warner Robins (3-0) vs. Colquitt County (4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Warner Robins
Keys to the game: Warner Robins has continued its run of wins dating back to last year when it finished the regular season undefeated. Colquitt is on a similar run winning its four games this year by a combined 181-37.
The key for Warner Robins is simple: keep quarterback Dylan Fromm upright. If Fromm has time to find his weapons on offense then they have a shot. Fromm also will need to make plays with his legs and make throws on the run.
The key for Colquitt will be getting after Fromm in the backfield. The Packers won’t be able to let the quarterback sit back and make his reads. One player to watch will be the team’s sack leader Rashard Revels. He already has five sacks on the season and will need to tack on a couple more to beat Fromm and the Demons.
Staff picks: Justin Baxley: Colquitt County; Hayes Rule: Colquitt County
Fan pick: Warner Robins
Lee County (4-0) vs. Southwest (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Lee County
Keys to the game: Lee County is a dominant force. The Trojans shut out a top-level team in Peach County and then followed it up with another great performance last week against Americus-Sumter. Southwest is riding a two-game win streak after knocking off rival Central 14-6.
The key for Lee County is just to play its brand of football. The Trojans have a very balanced offense and rugged defense. If both perform to expectations, then this could be an easy win.
The key for Southwest is to play within themselves. The team does not match up well against Lee County, but never count out the Patriots as they have pulled off upsets in the past.
Staff Picks: Justin Baxley: Lee County; Hayes Rule: Lee County
Fan pick: Lee County
Veterans (4-0) vs. Houston County (2-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Freedom Field
Keys to the game: Houston County struggled to get anything going last week against Peach County. This week the Bears will be faced with another tough match up against an up-and-coming Veterans team. Veterans is coming off of an impressive shutout victory over the previously undefeated Statesboro.
The key for Houston County is getting its quarterback Max Rigby back on track. The Bears will need to find ways to open up the run game against a tough front seven.
The key for Veterans is to continue to let its defense dictate games. The defense has the key to a couple of the Warhawks’ victories so far this season with a pair of shutouts. If the defense can hold Houston County to under 21, Veterans should walk away with its undefeated record intact.
Staff Picks: Justin Baxley: Veterans; Hayes Rule: Veterans
Fan pick: Houston County
Here’s how you can help select next week’s fan pick: Each week we will post polls for our feature games of the week on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/telegraphga. Vote for who you believe will win each match up, and visit macon.com later to see how the fan pick compares to our staff picks.
Comments