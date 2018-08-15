From the field to the sidelines: These Bibb coaches have deep roots at their schools

In one way or another, a majority of the head football coaches throughout the Bibb County public school ranks have a pretty good grasp of what their players are going through.

All told, Central, Northeast and Southwest go into the season led by alumni that are now head coaches — Joaquin Sample, Jeremy Wiggins and Joseph Dupree, respectively.

Howard’s Paul Carroll takes the helm at Howard after the program was built up by Barney Hester during the past five years before he took over as the athletic director for the Bibb County schools. Westside’s Spoon Risper has been within the program for the past 20 years. And Rutland’s Mark Daniel continues the work of rebuilding the Hurricanes program.

The significance of having multiple coaches that have been ingrained within the community isn’t lost on one of them.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I’m happy that we are hiring our own to take care of our own. We’ve got Coach Dupree who is an alum of Southwest, you have Coach Wiggins of Northeast who is an alumni,” Sample said. “You’ve got coach Spoon over at Westside who might as well be an alumni as long as he has been there. ... This is a great start for what we’re trying to do.”

The season starts this week for a handful of those teams.

Howard hosts Jones County on Thursday at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.

Westside and Southwest renew their rivalry on Friday at Henderson Stadium with Northeast opening the season at home against Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg. Rutland starts its season next Thursday against Hawkinsville, and Central goes to Houston County next Thursday as well.

For coaches like Sample, the opportunity afforded by Hester and Bibb County schools Superintendent Curtis Jones isn’t taken lightly.

Not only will Sample be a first-time head coach, but he gets to do so at a school that helped craft him in the past. He has been an assistant for the Chargers since 2012.

“To be a head coach, that’s one thing, but to be picked as a head coach of your alma mater, that’s a whole other thing,” Sample said. “I really relish this opportunity, and I’m glad that the district gave me this opportunity.”

Like Sample, Wiggins has a built up reputation as a player and coach for the Raiders. After starring for the Raiders, he helped Appalachian State to pair of Football Championship Subdivision titles. After a few stints in arena football, he returned home, going on to be an assistant at Northeast and most recently a year ago, coaching receivers at Warner Robins.

“One of the things we’ve been pushing all summer is to keep grinding, chopping wood and take it one day and play at a time,” Wiggins said. “We have a lot of excitement going in. It’s just an exciting time for everybody (in Macon), and we just want to take football to a new height (in Bibb County).”

Now Wiggins is back home on Macon’s east side as the Raiders look to build on last year’s 5-4 record, their best since 2013.

Like Wiggins, Southwest’s Dupree is a model of becoming a standout on a big stage before returning home.

Dupree’s college career included both Georgia and Georgia Southern. That success has been passed on within the program for the Patriots as they’re coming off back-to-back postseason appearances for the second time in school history.

The past success has Southwest plenty motivated.

“We’re not just excited to get to the playoffs,” Dupree said. “Now it’s time not just get there but go places and take one game at a time.”

For Westside’s Risper, the tie to Westside is an emotional one. He has been part of the Seminoles program as an assistant since the age of 23 and head coach since 2009.

“I lost my dad last season. Before he died, he made me make a promise that I’d finish my career at Westside. I’m 20 years in and have about 10 more, if (superintendent) Jones will have me and (Westside principal Chip Horton) will have me,” Risper said. “There’s something at Westside that I can’t explain. The family environment, it’s just special.”

This week’s games at a glance

Thursday

Jones County at Howard

7 p.m., Ed Defore Sports Complex

What to know: Howard’s wing-t offense will aim to eat time off the clock and slow down Jones County’s quick-strike offense.

Friday

Academy for Classical Education at Treutlen County

7:30 p.m.

What to know: The experience of a road trip greets the Gryphons in their first season of football.

Gainesville at Mary Persons

7:30 p.m., Dan Pitts Stadium

What to know: The Bulldogs start the road to a third straight trip to the semifinals by hosting 6A Gainesville.

Monticello at Mount de Sales

7:30 p.m.

What to know: The Cavaliers start the four-game sprint before region play and will be in in search of their third season-opening win in a row.

Notre Dame Academy at Windsor Academy

7:30 p.m., Knight Field

What to know: Friday’s tilt starts a stretch of two of the first three games of the season at home for Windsor.

Perry at Houston County

7:30 p.m., Freedom Field

What to know: Perry looks to build on its best season since 2012.

Southwest at Westside

7:30 p.m., Henderson Stadium

What to know: The Seminoles are aiming to snap a two-game losing streak to the Patriots. Other than the past two seasons, Westside has never lost to a team from Bibb County.

Tattnall Square at Our Lady of Mercy

7:30 p.m.

What to know: The Trojans are eager for redemption after being shutout in last week’s scrimmage against Howard

Tift County at Warner Robins

7:30 p.m., McConnell-Talbert Stadium

What to know: The Demons’ ambitious non-region schedule starts with a South Georgia 7A powerhouse.

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg at Northeast

7:30 p.m., Thompson Stadium

What to know: The Raiders start the Jeremy Wiggins era at home in a game originally scheduled to be away.

Twiggs County at Toombs County

7:30 p.m.

What to know: The Cobras look to strike back on the heels of a win-less season.

Veterans at Upson-Lee

7:30 p.m., Matthews Field

What to know: Head coach Milan Turner gets underway for Veterans, which will have to have an answer for Georgia commitment Travon Walker.