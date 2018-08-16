Live scores from this weekend’s Middle Georgia high school football games

The Telegraph is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time game reporting and scoring information for Middle Georgia high school sports results.
On game nights, you’ll find live, up-to-the-minute scores here from high school football teams like the Northside Eagles, Warner Robins Demons, Peach County Trojans and other games across our local coverage area.
To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app.
In addition to the teams listed above, schools covered include the Central Chargers, Howard Huskies, Northeast Raiders, Rutland Hurricanes, Southwest Patriots, Westside Seminoles, Houston County Bears, Perry Panthers, Veterans Warhawks, Jones County Greyhounds, Mary Persons Bulldogs and more.
