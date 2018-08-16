A look at this year’s Howard Huskies football team

Howard head coach Paul Carroll and linebacker Deandre Shelton discuss the expectations for the Huskies' 2018 season.
By
High School Sports

Live scores from this weekend’s Middle Georgia high school football games

By Telegraph staff

breaking@macon.com

August 16, 2018 03:33 PM

The Telegraph is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time game reporting and scoring information for Middle Georgia high school sports results.

On game nights, you’ll find live, up-to-the-minute scores here from high school football teams like the Northside Eagles, Warner Robins Demons, Peach County Trojans and other games across our local coverage area.

To submit scores, photos and video from a game, download the ScoreStream app.

In addition to the teams listed above, schools covered include the Central Chargers, Howard Huskies, Northeast Raiders, Rutland Hurricanes, Southwest Patriots, Westside Seminoles, Houston County Bears, Perry Panthers, Veterans Warhawks, Jones County Greyhounds, Mary Persons Bulldogs and more.

Northeast head coach Jeremy Wiggins and running back Terrious Miles discuss the expectations for the Raiders' 2018 season.

Rutland head coach Mark Daniel and quarterback Andre Dennis discuss the expectations for the Hurricanes' 2018 season.

Southwest head coach Joseph Dupree and linebacker Randy Green discuss the expectations for the Patriots' 2018 season.

Westside head coach Sheddrick "Spoon" Risper and receiver Scooter Risper discuss the expectations for the Seminoles' 2018 season.

Central High School Coach Joaquin Sample previews upcoming the 2018 football season for the Chargers

