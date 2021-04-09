Dustin Johnson to miss 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

Dustin Johnson looks down after putting on the 18th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP

Dustin Johnson’s time at the 2021 Masters wrapped up much earlier than expected.

The tournament’s defending champion finished his Friday round at Augusta National Golf Club at 5-over par missed the cut. He shot a 74 on Thursday and a 75 Friday. This year’s cut line was projected to be at 3-over par.

Johnson in November shot 20-under par and won the 2020 Masters that was delayed by the pandemic. He shattered multiple tournament records in winning on a rain-softened course.

Johnson, a Columbia native who grew up in Irmo, helped Dutch Fork High win a state championship and made All-American at Coastal Carolina University.

Who missed the Masters cut?

In addition to Johnson, other top golf stars who won’t play into Saturday and Sunday include Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Jason Day.

Watch the Masters live: What time, what channel

▪ Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

▪ Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters.com and the ESPN app also will stream the ESPN/CBS coverage along with channels devoted to featured groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16. That coverage will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.