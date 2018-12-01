Here are 5 UGA players you should watch for at the SEC Championship

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play Alabama in the SEC Championship this Saturday. These are the 5 UGA players you should look out for at the game.
How to watch and listen to the SEC Championship game

The SEC Championship will kickoff this weekend as the Georgia Bulldogs will square off with the Alabama Crimson Tide in a rematch of last year’s National Championship game. For those who weren’t able to score a ticket to the big game, here’s the rundown of how to watch from the comfort of your own couch:

Where is the game?

The game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

When is the game?

The game is on Saturday, Dec. 1.

What time is kickoff for the game?

Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m.

What channel will the game be on?

CBS is airing the SEC Championship.

Is a stream available?

You can live stream the event through CBS Sports online.

Can I listen along on the radio?

You can catch the game on the Georgia Bulldogs radio network in your area (station may vary). TuneIn will also have a stream of the game on its app.

