How to watch and listen to the SEC Championship game

The SEC Championship will kickoff this weekend as the Georgia Bulldogs will square off with the Alabama Crimson Tide in a rematch of last year’s National Championship game. For those who weren’t able to score a ticket to the big game, here’s the rundown of how to watch from the comfort of your own couch:
Where is the game?
The game will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
When is the game?
The game is on Saturday, Dec. 1.
What time is kickoff for the game?
Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m.
What channel will the game be on?
CBS is airing the SEC Championship.
Is a stream available?
You can live stream the event through CBS Sports online.
Can I listen along on the radio?
You can catch the game on the Georgia Bulldogs radio network in your area (station may vary). TuneIn will also have a stream of the game on its app.
Comments