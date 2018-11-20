The 10 types of fans found at the Georgia-UMass game

The Georgia Bulldogs took advantage of cupcake weekend by knocking off the UMass Minutemen. The stadium wasn’t filled to capacity like it normally is. Most of the fans were even sitting before the opening kickoff instead of standing and cheering their team on. Which leads us to the 10 types of fans found at Georgia versus UMass game:
1. The Die Hard
A fan that wouldn’t miss a game regardless of the opponent. Maybe they are even painted up and wearing spiked shoulder pads. Either way, this fan provides a constant source of energy for the team. Typically, you can find them in the same seat every Saturday. You might even question if they ever left the seat from the week before. A rowdy type of fan but one of the most important when it comes to maintaining a hype atmosphere.
2. The Encyclopedia
They know every statistic, every player and potentially have a copy of the playbook. This fan is packed full of knowledge and you can expect them to impart it upon you throughout the game. If it’s third down, you’ll soon find out how often the team converts. If it’s a freshman who has never seen the field until today, then you can expect to hear about his high school stats if you’re next to this fan. They are certainly useful if you have no idea who anyone is.
3. The Commentator
The PA announcer simply isn’t enough. Wonder who just made that tackle? You can bet they are going to tell you. Occasionally, they might slide in quotes like “They are going to run the play action pass here,” or “He is just toying with them. They are about to open up the playbook.” Do not get annoyed with this one. They enjoy the game so much and just miss hearing the Larry Munsons of the world calling the action on the field.
4. The student who isn’t ready to go home
Thanksgiving break is a time for students to go home, rest, eat some turkey and maybe go shopping. However, there are some students who are trying to avoid this at all costs. Maybe, they don’t want to hear their nosey family ask “Are you still single?” or “What do you plan to do after graduation?” So instead of making the trek out of Athens, they ride it out a little longer with the excuse of a football game. Cut these students some slack. They have had a hard semester and are trying to push to the finish line.
5. The Intramural Legend
We all know the person who talks about their glory days on the gridiron. They were one lucky break away from being out there kicking instead of Hot Rod (Rodrigo Blankenship) or lining up under center instead of Jake Fromm. You might hear them drawing up plays behind you like “Spider 2 Y Banana.” Sometimes they even sit with their old teammates reminiscing on the good old days when they hoisted their free “Intramural Champion” t-shirt high into the air.
6. The Social Butterfly
This person refuses to miss a social function and there aren’t many bigger than the one inside Sanford Stadium. They may never even see a play as they turn around to talk to their friends. A social butterfly is typically dressed well and enjoys the chance to catch up with old friends or meet new people. Embrace this fan as they are usually very friendly and a good source of conversation when the game gets out of hand.
7. The First Timer
This is their first time seeing a college football game in person even if they’ve been fans for life. They are usually easy to spot as they look a bit lost inside the stadium (unless they read our tips and tricks guide). If you see them, try to help as best you can in pointing them in the right direction. Treat them well and they’ll return as one of our nine other types of fans. The love for their team finally brought them here but make sure to do your part to make the experience one that brings them back.
8. The Proud Parent
You will find this mother or father screaming “THAT’S MY BABY!” at someone down on the field or in the band area. These are the people that are excited to see their children succeed at something which gives them their own sense of accomplishment. Find out who their kid is and congratulate them on a raising a loyal Bulldog or Minuteman. These fans can be some of the most fun to be around as they are very energetic. Maybe by the end of the game you can be a fan of their kid, too.
9. The “I was forced to come.”
Whether they were dragged to the game by family or friends they probably aren’t too interested in the game. It’s possible their family is up for the weekend and wanted to spend time with them. If you are that person maybe you’ve made the mistake of mentioning the game being this weekend. You were probably hoping the traffic would deter them from coming but instead the cheap seats were just too enticing. A tell-tale sign of this fan is the urgency to leave once the game has gotten out of hand.
10. The Minutemen
No, they seriously dressed up a Minutemen from the American Revolution and walked around Athens and the game. You can’t make this stuff up.
Comments