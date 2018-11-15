A first-timers guide on getting the most out of game day in Athens

On Saturdays, the state of Georgia turns its collective eyes to the town of Athens, home of the Georgia Bulldogs.
With tickets on a deep discount this weekend (thanks, UMass), many fans could head for Sanford Stadium for the first time. Here are some tips and tricks from The Telegraph to get the most out of your game day experience.
1. Skip the downtown crowds when it comes to food
There are many restaurants located in Downtown Athens and all of them are bound to be packed on game day. If you want to avoid the crowds and the wait times, there are other options available.
There is a town just outside of Athens named Watkinsville. In the little downtown area is an Italian restaurant called Dominick’s.
The restaurant serves pasta, chicken, veal and seafood. Be warned that the portion sizes are huge. A full size chicken or veal meal comes with four cutlets of meat and bowl of pasta, so consider getting the half portion unless you are sharing with someone or want leftovers for the next day.
Important to note: Georgia quarterback and Houston County native Jake Fromm had lunch with his family here the day after the Auburn game, according to a waitress at the restaurant. You never know who you might run into at this hidden gem.
Another place located in Athens but not in the middle of all the craziness is George’s Lowcountry Table. It is located on S Milledge Ave. and offers up steak and seafood options. The wait times aren’t nearly as long as some of the locations in the downtown area.
2. Plan to be off the grid
The service can be limited at and around Sanford Stadium. If you use Uber or Lyft to get to the game, it can be a bit of a struggle to request a ride back. Try walking a couple of blocks from the stadium before trying to request your ride. Service will likely be stronger, and you won’t have to battle the crowds right outside of the gates.
If you try using apps like Snapchat or Instagram, be advised it can run down your battery when service is limited. It may be best to place your phone on airplane mode until you’re away from crowds.
This can also be important to take in consideration if you get separated from your group or family. Try designating a meeting place for after the game if you get lost in the shuffle of people. This will work as a back up plan in case you aren’t able to contact anyone using your cell phone.
3. Choosing how to get to the game
There are multiple options in terms of getting to Sanford Stadium. Walking, driving, ridesharing or a cab are all potential ways to get there but which is considered the best? That comes down to what you’re looking for.
If it is convenience, then it might be best to pay to park near the stadium. The lots around the stadium are permitted by the Athletic Associations and are given out through a points-based system.
However, there are lots available that are on a first come first served basis. Free lots include the intramural deck and some areas on East Campus, according to the UGA website. Those decks include a free shuttle service to take you from the lot to the game.
Parking is also available at $20 on a first-come-first-served basis in other lots around campus. You can purchase parking ahead of time to guarantee a spot in the deck of your choice. Other lots are also set up around town at private businesses, which charge varying fees.
If you rideshare (think Uber or Lyft), keep in mind that prices tend to go up based on demands. As mentioned before, having service to can be hit or miss so prepare accordingly.
Another challenge for the ridesharing services can be where to pick up from after the game. There are roads near the stadium that are closed off on game day. This can leave you scrambling to find somewhere that the driver can actually pick you up from.
If you are within walking distance of the stadium, that could likely be your best option. It is free and you don’t have to plan for any potential outages in the area or contend with the traffic getting out of a lot. There is a lot of foot traffic so be careful when crossing the road as the streets are jam packed on game day.
4. Tailgating made easy
If you want to enjoy the tailgating experience at a Georgia game there are a few things to keep in mind. Set up is not allowed before 7:00 a.m. This doesn’t mean that you can’t arrive or park in the tailgating area early, but the University asks that you respect the students by not creating noise before that time.
If you choose to cook for your tailgate there are regulations. Charcoal is the only material that can be used to fuel a fire; wood burning is not permitted. If you use propane with your grill, then the canister must be a disposable portable canister at 17 ounces or less. For additional tailgating rules check out the UGA website beforehand.
Some places to tailgate on campus include: Myers Quad, North Campus, Milledge Avenue and at the various parking areas. As far as off-campus options go, check out the Downtown Athens parking deck and the Classic Center.
5. Take in the sights and sounds
The University of Georgia has a lot to offer when it comes to action even before the game kicks off. A fan favorite is the Dawg Walk. It consists of fans gathering around to cheer for the team as they arrive early in the day before the game. It is a chance to get up close and personal with your favorite players or coaches. It is typically about two hours before kickoff but it can vary so make sure the check the schedule.
For the UMass game, SEC Nation will be in town at the Special Collections Library Lawn. This is a chance to experience the national TV shows up close and see some of your favorite commentators like Marcus Spears, David Pollack and Tim Tebow.
Once you are inside the stadium, you will be able to watch the players warm up on the field usually in the hour or so leading up to kickoff. This is also a chance for you to get acclimated to the stadium and chance to take in some of the pageantry associated with college football.
The Red Coat band is there playing tunes to get the student section and the rest of the fans hyped up before the game. If you aren’t in a rush to leave once the game is over, the band plays after the clock runs out and is worth listening to.
Before kickoff, player introductions are shown on the video board and then the Bulldogs rush the field after the National Anthem. They flip the coin and finally it is time for kickoff. No matter who Georgia is playing against, the atmosphere at a game is a lot of fun.
If you are here for a night game then you will also get a chance to experience Light Up Sanford. It is the newest tradition for the Bulldogs where fans use the flashlight on the back of their phones to illuminate the night sky in the stadium. It is a beautiful scene and one that is sure leave an impression on all those who get the chance to see it live.
