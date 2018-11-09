UGA student drops new freestyle about Jake Fromm ahead of Auburn game

The UGA student who went viral for his national championship song is back with a new song for Bulldog fans.
Ahead of the Bulldogs showdown with Auburn on Saturday, Deni Val released the “Jake Fromm Freestyle” rap and video, produced by Zipperer Designs.
The junior is getting his degree in marketing with a certificate in music business. He said the freestyle was actually supposed to be the song that dropped before the national championship.
“I couldn’t get everything right in time so I ended up dropping [the national championship] video instead,” Val said in a twitter message. “But since I hadn’t dropped [Jake Fromm Freestyle] I made it my plan to release it in time for the auburn game this year.”
Val was also able to do the video in a familiar location this time around.
“I was inside the stadium, just not in the stands,” he said. “There is a viewing area that the general public can’t access during games that UGA leaves open during the week.”
Listen to the song below.
Warning: this song does contain explicit language.
