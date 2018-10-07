What to know about Georgia’s homecoming win over Vanderbilt

Terry Godwin’s favorite plays must be the dramatic ones.
He was streaking down the middle for a 75-yard reception and made his way to the end zone. Pretty similar to the play that sent the Sanford Stadium crowd into a roar against Mississippi State a season ago, right?
This one had an extra element against Vanderbilt as he broke free of Joejuan Williams’ tackle with determination to score.
“We have this rule in our receiver room,” Godwin said. “Don’t get tackled inside-the-five. If not, there were going to be some consequences.”
Godwin got a start and made the most of it (after two first-series blunders) by hauling in his first touchdown reception of the season. It was the first score in Georgia’s 41-13 win over Vanderbilt to move to 6-0.
Godwin’s play in the first two series served as a microcosm of his season. His early error represented his lack of playing time after dealing with injury and having to compete for his spot in a deep receivers’ unit. Then, the highlight touchdown, showed a step toward the senior’s potential.
His teammates were elated.
“It was cool for his first of the season,” fellow wide receiver Riley Ridley said. “It’s great to see him back and feeling himself. We’re going to need him.”
Georgia amps up defense in the second half
Vanderbilt was aggressive offensively, and it paid off in the early going — except for the points. Georgia was able to hold its opponent to 13 points (the only touchdown came late in the fourth quarter), but the total can be deceiving based on the first-half statistics.
Late in the second quarter, Georgia was being outgained and had allowed over 200 yards. Vanderbilt was picking up chunk plays — whether it be on runs, screens or intermediate passes. At that point, Georgia was only able to find success by stopping a 4th-and-1 on the 14-yard line, which Smart called a “big play,” and holding the Commodores to field goals.
“I thought we could’ve played better, and it’s frustrating,” Smart said. “We didn’t play our best game.”
In the second half, adjustments were made and Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur couldn’t find the same traction. By the end of the third quarter, the last significant action for the starting unit, Vanderbilt had only 36 yards since the intermission. It finished with 321 after 230 in the first half.
“If you look at every play they made in the first half; it’s a breakdown on our part,” Smart said. “If you have breakdowns, then you give up plays. That’s as much on our coaching as it is the players. I did feel like they did come out with more energy in the second half.”
Kindley down for Georgia
Georgia had begun to solidify its offensive line after the leg injury to Ben Cleveland, until another of its starting guards fell. Solomon Kindley, who had cemented the left guard spot to open the season, went down on a Bulldogs’ third-down play late in the second quarter and did not return.
Kindley was surrounded by Georgia’s athletic training staff as he laid on the turf for several moments, then was taken to the locker room by way of a medical cart. Trey Hill, a freshman from Houston County, replaced him in the offensive line rotation.
“It was definitely hard to see him go down, just like it was with Ben,” Georgia senior center Lamont Gaillard said. “We have guys who are ready. That’s all we need.”
Kindley was listed with a right knee injury, and it marks the third significant offensive line loss for Georgia through six games. Gaillard was sent to the locker room on the same drive with a hand injury, but returned to the game shortly thereafter.
“It’s next man up. Welcome to the SEC,” Smart said.
Looking ahead Georgia won’t see Sanford Stadium again for over a month. It heads on a three-game road trip (if the neutral-site game vs. Florida is counted) with an off week in between. The first test comes at LSU — which was ranked fifth nationally headed into Week Six. LSU suffered a 27-19 road loss to Florida Saturday, but hosts Georgia in a hostile environment and with a 5-1 record. Georgia will play four consecutive ranked teams to end its SEC slate.
“I’ve never been down there and I don’t think anybody on this team has had the opportunity to go in their stadium and play a good game of football,” Georgia defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter said. “We’re going to go in tomorrow, break down the film and start on them.”
