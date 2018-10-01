Will Georgia’s quarterback pass or run? The goal is to keep the opponent guessing

Georgia defensive tackle Michael Barnett Jr. didn’t need too much time to see what Justin Fields could do as a dual-threat quarterback.
It was during the first few practices that the freshman started to create problems.
He saw the same difficulty that opposing SEC defenses have faced thus far: Will Fields run or pass? Good luck figuring that out. The Bulldogs have trouble doing so, and those are his own teammates.
“I was tired of running around him at practice,” Barnett said. “He would pass the ball one play, then the next he would take off running if he didn’t see something.”
Fields’ abilities benefited Georgia in its 38-12 win over Tennessee. He had 45 rushing yards on five scampers — two of which went for 15-yard touchdowns. The 5-yard passing stat line wouldn’t seem to be troublesome, but the unpredictability returns to the forefront.
On nearly every snap Fields took, he had a viable option to throw it to a receiver who flanked him. Then, after the dual-threat quarterback would run to pick up yardage, the pocket passer quarterback Jake Fromm would head back into the huddle later in the drive — sometimes even on the next play.
“It’s kind of like what we had last year with Sony (Michel) and Nick (Chubb) — fire and ice or lightning and thunder,” Barnett said. “You never know when you could have a gunslinger back there or a mobile guy. Both of them run and throw really well, and that trait puts our team in a good situation.”
Through four games, Fromm carries the third-best completion percentage nationally at 72.5 percent. Meanwhile, when the Bulldogs’ sophomore starter temporarily relegates the duty, the newcomer has five all-purpose touchdowns in intermittent action.
While there’s no so-called plan, Georgia has made it clear it’s implementing a two-quarterback system for the first time since 2015. It’s not a matter of beingunsure whether one quarterback can assume the duties. Instead, it’s two differing skill sets that see playing time — similar to Alabama’s situation with quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts, along with other title contenders.
“They both show what they’re really good at, and that helps us because it’s different,” Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield said. “I couldn’t imagine having to prepare for both of those guys. I’m glad it’s not my job.”
When talking to the media Saturday, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, when commenting about the quarterback situation, said, “The plan is ... there is no plan.”
Smart further explained that statement Monday. Actually, there is a plan, but not when over 90,000 people are packed into a stadium to watch it unfold.
Rather, the Bulldogs simulate different situations in practice. The situations within a game can mimic the abilities of the two quarterbacks in one regard — there’s no predictability as to what could happen.
“You can’t have a plan because we don’t know how the game is going to go,” Smart said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t get certain reps for certain guys. If you sit here and think that we know exactly when Justin is going to go in or when Jake is going to go into the game or the third series of the fourth snap in the second quarter, the game doesn’t work like that.”
There’s no quarterback controversy, tension or lack of confidence between Fields and Fromm. Smart said the two “big Georgia fans” have a strong camaraderie and enjoy the friendly competition.
Regardless of who starts behind center Lamont Gaillard or who takes snaps in certain situations, it’s Georgia’s luxury rather than its downfall.
As was the case on Fields’ game-clinching run against the Volunteers, Georgia’s desired result shows on the field.
“If they keep doing that,” Holyfield said. “Then we’ll have to keep feeling bad for the defenses.”
Comments