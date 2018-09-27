Swift continuing to deal with groin injury, confident despite slow start

Nearly two weeks later, Georgia running back D’Andre Swift gave a reason for his disappearance against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 15.
Swift entered the season as the Bulldogs’ supposed feature running back and has started in each game. But against the Blue Raiders, he was removed from the game in the first quarter after four carries. He returned to a full workload at Missouri with a career-high 16 carries.
Swift called it a “coaches’ decision,” indicating the re-aggravation of a groin injury. Swift has been dealing with the chronic ailment since spring practice and has had to focus on remaining healthy with an increased workload.
But no worry for Georgia. Its sophomore running back is OK.
“It’s been going on for a while, but I’m good now,” Swift said. “I get treatment on it at 7 a.m. every morning and try to do it three times a day to get ready for practice.”
Being at full health is something Swift is excited about because it could have played a factor in performances that weren’t to his liking. Swift was projected to be a Heisman contender in the preseason.
Swift has accumulated 190 yards on 40 touches. Compared to his freshman season (618 yards on 81 carries), mainly as a third-down back behind then-seniors running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, his average is 2.8 yards less per carry — 7.6 compared to 4.8.
His longest run is at 17 yards through four games, but he had eight runs of 20-plus yards in 2017. His most notable was the 64-yard touchdown run to clinch the SEC Championship over Auburn.
“I think he’s taken much more reps because of the other two backs being gone,” Smart said. “I think he was a change-up guy previously because he was the other guy coming in. Now he’s trying to be the guy, and he’s having to carry the ball more. He’s in good shape. All of those backs deserve a lot of credit.”
Swift realizes he could improve in patience, technique and pass protection, but he isn’t deterred.
“As long as we’re winning, I’m good. I’m a team player and want to see everyone have success,” he said. “I’m focused on getting better, and when that opportunity comes to make big plays, I want to make them.”
Holistically, Georgia’s run game has a different feel. Without Chubb, Michel, and left tackle Isaiah Wynn to lead the efforts, it hasn’t been as easy to put up the gaudy 300-yard performances as it did a year ago.
It’s now in the hands of Swift, juniors Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield, along with the occasional contribution from freshman James Cook. The talent is there, but the experience and ability to persistently run through the tackles lacks.
The Bulldogs’ rushing average per game is down, yet only slightly. They average 250.25 rushing yards as the heart of the season nears. Meanwhile, in 15 games last season, Georgia was slightly more than eight yards better (258.40).
But by Georgia’s all-encompassing standard, the goal isn’t yet met.
“We aren’t near as satisfied, and it’s something we have to get better at,” Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm said. “It’s about blocking down field, and we hope to break some runs off. We’ll get better at it.”
A healthy Swift could be a substantial asset in meeting those expectations, and he’s anxious to add to the total with a highlight play — finding the end zone rather than holding a helmet on the sideline.
“It’ll come. It’ll come,” Swift said. “I’m not really trying to press it.”
Comments