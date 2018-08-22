Wunderkind running back’s injured knee a bad blow, but Bulldogs retain great depth

It was a sour moment for Zamir White’s teammates, coaches and the Magill Society donors in the Sanford Stadium stands when his knees buckled during Saturday’s scrimmage.
White, a freshman running back who was heralded as the nation’s top-rated recruit at the position, was on punt coverage and experienced his worst nightmare over again. White had recently finished recovery for tearing his right ACL while playing high school ball, and the left knee decided to give out.
According to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, it was a non-contact injury. No one was around White when he fell to the ground.
“I’m sick for the kid,” Smart said after the scrimmage before knowing the extent of the injury.
Not one season-ending ACL tears, but two within the span of nine months.
White’s running back compatriots built a close bond with the freshman since he arrived on campus in January. That includes junior Elijah Holyfield, who referred to White as his “little brother,” due to being paired with him in practice because of their running styles.
During position meetings, Holyfield noticed continuing high spirits from White, despite the circumstance. He continued to laugh, crack jokes and be the loudest among the group.
“He’s a lot stronger than me, because I don’t know how I would handle that,” Holyfield said. “You feel so bad for him, because you know how hard he’s worked. It was tough to see him get hurt and I just told him to ‘never get up.’ I’m sure he will be fine.”
While White will require another rehabilitation process before taking his first snap with Georgia, the position room still contains depth — and plenty of it. Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee has rattled off consecutive recruiting classes with multiple highly touted athletes at the position. This is where it can pay off.
For the upcoming season, the Bulldogs have personnel to fill the void left by the first-year running back with three returning contributors. Holyfield and D’Andre Swift are expected to compete for the starting role while Brian Herrien could continue contributions in a backup role.
So, to say an opponent will feel bad for Georgia after losing White wouldn’t be the case.
Swift, who is listed as a Heisman contender by multiple publications, had 618 rushing yards as a freshman and Georgia’s No. 3 running back. And Holyfield and freshman James Cook were also top 100 recruits.
“Georgia is known as RBU, so our coaches will figure it out,” Holyfield said. “We will find a way to make it work out.” That’s Running Back University, Holyfield was talking about.
Georgia was able to add depth with Cook, who shares a family history of success with older brother Dalvin Cook, who played for Florida State and was a second-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. Cook has drawn praise as his teammates have given unique compliments. Smart called Cook as an “exciting player,” and others added on.
“I would compare him to Sony Michel,” Georgia senior linebacker D’Andre Walker said. “But he’s faster.”
Added Swift: “He’s really unique in his style of play. The way he runs, it’s weird. But I like it. His stride is so long.”
McGee has a contrast of talents in his backfield as the speed of Swift and Cook complement the ability to run between the tackles that Holyfield possesses. Michel and Nick Chubb, who left the program after their senior seasons, had similar differences and split carries in 2017.
The approach to handling the reserve running backs when Chubb and Michel were around was intense and intentional. Now, it comes into play with a mantra set by McGee: “Do less thinking, more working.”
“We prepared every week like we were going to play the game,” Holyfield said. “Now that it’s our turn, we are ready. He does it that way so everybody knows how to play.”
