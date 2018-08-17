Competition is thick for wide receiver at Georgia. May the best player win

Assistant coach Cortez Hankton’s group of wide receivers takes up nearly half of Georgia’s offensive practice field.
As he began a drill with a set of four receivers performing at once, the line ran five rows deep. The playmakers are aplenty, which creates a positive situation for the Bulldogs — depth.
Hankton had his full complement of receivers during Thursday’s practice as senior Terry Godwin returned from a minor hamstring injury. The first-year Bulldogs’ position coach was vocal in his teaching and gave each receiver equal opportunity as a large group vies for a few spots.
“If you want to be on it, go earn that spot,” Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney said. “We have enough competition now that the kids understand that.”
Georgia has 23 wide receivers on the preseason roster, a total that makes up nearly one-fifth of the allotted 110 players. In Kirby Smart’s first season as head coach, the depth and size at wide receiver was a large question mark. Now, it has become a strength with strong recruiting efforts.
The fact that Georgia has 24 players, many of whom are on scholarship, speaks for itself. Georgia added five receivers in its previous two recruiting classes — including freshman Tommy Bush and sophomore Matt Landers.
Those additions entered the program as highly-touted prospects, and that’s not to mention Demetris Robertson, a transfer from Cal who was a former five-star out of Savannah. But when it comes to deciphering roles for the upcoming season, that can be disregarded.
“It means absolutely nothing in that room,” Smart said. “The guys that are playing the best right now, none of them had five stars. We go off performance. The receiver position is about who can help the team the most, and that has nothing to do about what you were regarded coming in.”
Smart doesn’t look at the receiver position as solely about flash and accruing yards. Instead, Georgia’s mantra is about the smaller intricacies of the position: blocking, making plays on the perimeter and special teams.
Usually, when Smart commends a receiver for his efforts, it isn’t the guy who led the team in yardage. Throughout preseason, the narrative remains the same. After the team’s first scrimmage, Smart singled out Jayson Stanley (not the first time) and Tyler Simmons for their blocking and special teams’ efforts.
“He said that?” Stanley asked in response to being told of Smart’s comment by a reporter.
Sure did.
Stanley, along with sophomore Trey Blount, were brought in on a number of occasions last season to block on a run play. The fans, media and probably the opposition knew what was coming when those two trotted onto the field. But it was sufficiently executed and became an important factor of Georgia’s offense.
Stanley’s hope mimics that of every other receiver — to catch passes. But his new role is one that he takes pride in and has earned his own reputation.
“I mean, someone has to do it,” Stanley said. “It’s about effort and a want-to.”
The smaller efforts epitomize what Smart needed to prosper at the position on Saturdays and on the recruiting trail — a buy-in. Collaboratively, Hankton’s group sets aside the worry of statistics in the box score.
“It all came together, and there’s so much talent in the room,” Stanley said. “It’s wild. It’s crazy. We have really seen everybody step up.”
