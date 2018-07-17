Kirby Smart’s positive relationship with Demetris Robertson pays off

When Demetris Robertson chose California over Georgia two years ago, head coach Kirby Smart didn’t take it personally.
Sure, he lost out on a five-star prospect who could have helped his program immediately. But shortly after Robertson announced his decision at the Chick-fil-A College Hall of Fame in 2016, Smart tweeted a congratulatory message to Robertson on his choice.
“Cal is lucky to have you,” Smart wrote to him then. “Best of luck in Berkeley.”
It ultimately didn’t work out for Robertson at Cal. Last Saturday, the former five-star receiver elected to transfer to Georgia.
Maintaining a positive relationship with Robertson certainly played a big role in landing him a couple of years after the fact. Smart hasn’t been one to burn bridges with recruits who choose other programs. In this instance, it paid off unexpectedly down the road.
“I think you do it because it’s the right thing to do,” Smart said. “I really believe when you recruit a kid, especially with the time I spent at Alabama and going to Savannah to get to know (Robertson) in ninth and 10th grade, that those things pay off when you treat people the right way, having a great relationship with them and keeping that.
“But you don’t do it because of that. I certainly never thought going to Cal he’d have an opportunity to return. But things happen and that’s college football right now.”
Due to NCAA transfer rules, Robertson is expected to sit out the upcoming season. However, there is a chance he could be ready to play if he is granted an NCAA hardship waiver. Robertson announced earlier this summer that he was transferring from California for “personal reasons.” If he can present a sound case to the NCAA, perhaps there is a chance he can earn immediate eligibility for the upcoming season.
Smart didn’t have any insight on that since that is an NCAA matter.
“I don’t have control of that, that’s outside of my control,” Smart said. “That’s not something we’re really concerned with right now. We’re prepared for the guys who are going to be eligible to play and can play.”
Whether Robertson is able to play in 2018 or not, Smart is excited about Robertson’s ability to help the program.
“I think he’s a great kid, a really competitive kid,” Smart said. “I’ve known him since his ninth grade year. I recruited him for a long time. We’re very fortunate to have him decide to come back home.”
As a freshman at Cal in 2016, Robertson caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. His sophomore season in 2017 was cut short due to a lower body injury after only two games.
Receiver Terry Godwin said he’s ready to see what Robertson can add to Georgia’s receiving corps.
“He’s a terrific athlete,” Godwin said. “Just to add another weapon to that room, it’s more smiles for us. We know we always have someone who can make a play for us, no matter who it is. Just adding him to it, it’s a better situation for us.”
