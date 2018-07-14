Former Cal receiver Demetris Robertson reveals his transfer destination

Georgia finally has the five-star receiver it coveted two years ago.
Demetris Robertson announced Saturday, via a video posted by Chimin’ In Media, that he will finish his college football career with the Bulldogs.
Robertson, who played high school football at Savannah Christian, attended California the past two seasons. As a freshman in 2016, Robertson was impressive as he caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. His sophomore season was cut short after two games due to an injury.
Robertson announced he was leaving California earlier this summer due to personal reasons. He chose Georgia over Alabama and West Virginia.
“This was way harder than anyone can imagine,” Robertson wrote on Twitter.
Under NCAA rules, Robertson is expected, at least at this time, to sit out the 2018 season. That stated, Robertson is also expected to apply for a hardship waiver with the hope of earning immediate eligibility for the season.
If Robertson is able to earn immediate eligibility, he would fit well into an experienced Georgia receiving corps. The Bulldogs lost only Javon Wims from the group’s primary contributors, while returning Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley. The Bulldogs also signed Kearis Jackson and Tommy Bush for the 2018 recruiting class.
However, if the NCAA doesn’t grant Robertson a waiver, he will be forced to sit out the upcoming season. And if that happens, he will be three years removed from high school after the 2018 season concludes.
In that scenario, Robertson could ultimately enter the NFL draft, even if he doesn’t play this year. Former Missouri receiver Dorian Green-Beckham transferred to Oklahoma and sat out a year before entering the NFL draft in 2015. He never played a down for the Sooners.
But if Robertson does play the 2019 season after sitting out in 2018, he will be available alongside Ridley and Hardman. Georgia is also welcoming two of the nation’s top class of 2019 receiver recruits in Dominick Blaylock and Jadon Haselwood.
When Robertson chose California two years ago, he did so at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. In front of an audience of mostly Georgia fans, Robertson surprised everyone with his choice of the Golden Bears. A woman in attendance said, “Well this was a waste to come to,” before walking away from the event.
Now, Georgia fans are likely to be quite happy with Robertson’s decision two years after the fact.
Comments