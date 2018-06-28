What landing this former top-ranked receiver recruit would mean for Georgia

Just over two months remain before the start of the 2018 football season.
It figures to be an optimistic time for those around the Georgia program, considering it is coming off of a national championship appearance. While there hasn’t been much team news to report lately, most of the incoming class has enrolled and is participating in summer workouts with their new teammates.
While fans patiently wait for the new season to arrive, here are three items to ponder in the short term.
Could Georgia add a former No. 1 receiver recruit?
A little over two years ago, there was a stunned silence at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. Georgia was the heavy favorite to land Savannah Christian wide receiver Demetris Robertson. Robertson, in what was considered a last-minute change of heart, decided to go elsewhere.
He announced his plan to attend California, which shocked a crowd featuring many Georgia fans. One elderly woman in attendance, decked in Georgia attire, muttered, “Well this was a waste to come to.”
While Robertson spurned Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart congratulated him by tweeting “Cal is lucky to have you” at him.
Two years later, perhaps Georgia could be lucky to have Robertson. Last week, Robertson, the nation’s No. 1 receiver recruit in 2016, announced his plan to transfer. Georgia, which has an open scholarship, appears to be a strong contender.
If Georgia lands Robertson, he would likely sit out the 2018 season unless he is granted a hardship waiver. But Robertson would certainly step into a role once he is eligible to see the field. At Cal, Robertson caught 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. He only appeared in two games as a sophomore due to a lower body injury.
Robertson would be a great addition to Georgia’s offense in 2019 since Terry Godwin is slated to graduate after this season. Robertson would step into a veteran receiving group featuring Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman.
Needless to say, Robertson’s addition would be huge for a Georgia offense that only seems to be adding more explosive pieces to the puzzle.
Stay tuned.
Ready to roll
If Zamir White didn’t tear his ACL late as a high school senior, it wouldn’t be crazy to think he’d be entering the preseason as Georgia’s starting running back.
White was that good in high school. He totaled over 7,000 rushing yards in four years and became the No. 1 running back recruit in the class of 2018. There is a general belief that White might be a once-in-a-generation type back.
White was unable to go through contact drills during the spring due to the ACL injury, but Smart previously stated he was ahead of schedule with his recovery. White very well could be available the first week of the 2018 season, which would be tremendous for the Georgia backfield.
Since White was unable to go through contact, sophomore D’Andre Swift is considered Georgia’s starting back. And Swift is a top-notch play-maker who is receiving some dark-horse Heisman Trophy consideration (a little more on this in a moment).
As Georgia’s third option in 2017, Swift totaled 618 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He impressively averaged 7.6 yards per carry and will certainly be tough to bump out of the starting spot. In addition, junior Elijah Holyfield should also get his share of reps as a between-the-tackles runner with breakaway speed.
Georgia’s backfield has a plethora of riches right now. What White can do for the Bulldogs should be a huge talking point through the remainder of the offseason.
Heisman hopeful
Georgia hasn’t had a Heisman Trophy winner since Herschel Walker won the award in 1982. In fact, the Bulldogs haven’t sent anyone to New York for the ceremony since 1992, when Garrison Hearst finished third for the honor.
Georgia’s best shot at breaking that drought could wind up on the arm of sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm.
At the moment, the offshore sports book BetOnline has Fromm tied with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the third-best odds to win the Heisman at 10-1. The only two ahead of them are Stanford running back Bryce Love (5-1) and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (13-2).
Swift is receiving 33-1 odds for the Heisman as well. But since Georgia shares the load in the running game, it is unlikely one back will accrue the needed statistics to be a finalist for the award.
If Georgia’s offense opens up the passing game a little more, Fromm could be in good shape statistically. And if Fromm is impressive again from an accuracy standpoint — he completed 62.2 percent of his throws a year ago — a 3,000-yard season wouldn’t be out of the question.
Georgia will enter the year as the favorite to win the SEC East. If the Bulldogs are able to accomplish this behind Fromm’s arm, then he’ll at least have a chance at being in the Heisman mix come December.
