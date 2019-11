UGA Basketball ‘We need decision makers.’ UGA basketball’s Tom Crean shares highlights of Valdosta State game November 04, 2019 05:54 PM

Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball head coach Tom Crean spoke with media following an Oct. 18, 2019, exhibition against Valdosta State in Stegeman Coliseum. Crean shared how he's prepared the team in the offseason and where they need to grow.