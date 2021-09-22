Bulldogs 2022 schedule released; UGA to take on Oregon in Atlanta in Week 1

The University of Georgia 2022 football schedule includes

The Bulldogs will open the season against Oregon in on Sept. 3 in Atlanta as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. These two teams have only met on one other occasion. Georgia prevailed 27-16 in the 1977 matchup.

Next up Georgia will take on Samford, led by Macon native Chris Hatcher. This will be Georgia’s home opener on Sept. 10 before traveling to South Carolina to open up conference play on Sept. 17.

Georgia will take on Florida in its rivalry game on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville. The Bulldogs rotating crossover game with the SEC West will feature a matchup against Mississippi State on Nov. 12 in Starkville.

The SEC Championship is Dec. 3 in Atlanta.

Here’s the full Georgia 2022 schedule:

Sept. 3 Oregon (Atlanta)

Sept. 10 Samford

Sept. 17 at South Carolina

Sept. 24 Kent State

Oct. 1 at Missouri

Oct. 8 Auburn

Oct. 15 Vanderbilt

Oct. 22 Open date

Oct. 29 Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 5 Tennessee

Nov. 12 at Mississippi State

Nov. 19 at Kentucky

Nov. 26 Georgia Tech