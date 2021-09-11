Instant analysis: What we learned from Georgia’s domination of UAB

Georgia Bulldog defender Nazir Stackhouse pressures UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III in first half action. For The Telegraph

By the time evening struck in the Classic City, Georgia waltzed away with a seven-score win over UAB. The game saw its fate 38 seconds into regulation when the Bulldogs scored their opening touchdown and only continued to pile on.

Such a result would lead many to believe that Georgia made its way through a boring football game without any excitement or anticipation. The Bulldogs’ home opener became exactly the opposite — a game full of intrigue, drama, pageantry and the awaited feeling of playing football with all of its bells and whistles in Athens for the first time in a while.

Georgia (2-0) blazed through UAB, 56-7, for the final tuneup before a slate of eight-consecutive SEC games. A surprise in who started for the Bulldogs at quarterback made one thing certain: The takeaways were aplenty.

Here’s what we learned as Georgia rolls at home for the first time in 2021.

Stetson Bennett, the record-setter

Georgia didn’t take many deep shots against Clemson, but fill-in quarterback Stetson Bennett didn’t waste much time silencing those concerns. On the game’s second play, he fired a pass to sophomore Jermaine Burton and he streaked toward the end zone for a 73-yard score. It gave those who were questioning the offense a sigh of relief.

But Bennett didn’t stop. He picked apart UAB’s defense in a run full of explosion. The walk-on, who was supposed to be the third-string signal-caller, threw four touchdowns in five passes. Three of those were receptions over 60 yards. His quarterback rating soared to 775.6 and reached the point where a single incompletion dropped the metric over 100 points.

Because of JT Daniels’ upper-body injury, head coach Kirby Smart made the decision to start Bennett over redshirt freshman Carson Beck due to his experience, and it paid off for Georgia in ways unimaginable. Bennett’s 88-yard strike to Brock Bowers gave him the ninth-longest touchdown pass in school history, and the longest since Aaron Murray set the record with a 98-yard pass in 2013 against North Texas.

Bennett’s fifth touchdown tied him for the most single-game touchdown passes in school history. He didn’t get a chance to write his name alone in school lore, but Bennett had the best game of his career. He finished 9-for-11 passing with 279 yards and five scores.

Carson Beck impresses

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Entering Saturday’s game, many believed Beck would earn the starting nod. Smart said on Tuesday that Beck had earned the backup quarterback role behind Daniels. While the coaching staff opted to go in a different direction, Beck did get an opportunity.

Georgia managed the quarterback rotation in an interesting fashion early on. Despite Bennett’s hot streak, the Bulldogs played Beck for one drive for three handoffs and an eventual three-and-out. The decision to switch the quarterbacks for three run plays didn’t make much sense, but Beck had a few more rotational drives and completed his first pass.

After Bennett received one second-half series to try and break the school record, Beck took over full-time quarterbacking duties for the game’s remainder. Smart continued to work on the passing game and gave Beck reps rather than sticking strictly to the run game. Beck found more of his targets, and his first-career touchdown pass came to true freshman receiver Justin Jefferson.

Beck finished with 97 yards and the score on 5-of-11 passing. He threw one interception that led to a pick-6 by UAB’s Keondre Swoopes.

Camarda strong, Podlesny misses again

Punter Jake Camarda had a rough freshman year. He had improved each season, and has now cemented his place as one of the nation’s premier punters.

He won the field-position battle for Georgia once again with two of his three punts landing inside the 20-yard-line and an average of 49.7 yards per punt.

Kicker Jack Podlesny struggled once again and missed a 32-yard field-goal attempt. That follows a crucial miss against Clemson that could’ve proved costly for the Bulldogs if it allowed the Tigers to find the end zone. Smart, earlier this week, reassured his confidence in Podlesny and liked his work ethic.

If Georgia decided to make a move, it could turn to Camarda or kicker Jared Zirkel to fill that position.

Touchdown-less streak continues, defense pitches shutout

UAB quarterback Tyler Johnson III scrambled for a 9-yard gain. Georgia’s 330-pound nose tackle Jordan Davis chased him down in a solo effort and succeeded. That play symbolized Georgia’s defensive performance in keeping the Blazers’ offense out of the end zone.

Georgia’s defense found its rhythm to the point where it started dancing to Sanford Stadium favorite “Knuck if You Buck” in the middle of a timeout huddle. A couple of plays later, redshirt freshman MJ Sherman had his first-ever sack and the Bulldogs forced a punt. Georgia had its way with the Blazers’ run-happy offense as it had six tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions.

Linebacker Channing Tindall led the team with seven tackles.

By the second half, Georgia infused plenty of its youth and depth. The likes of Sherman, Javon Bullard, Nyland Green, Tramel Walthour, Robert Beal, Tymon Mitchell, Lovasea Carroll and more had significant opportunities. Two of Georgia’s interceptions came from freshmen Kelee Ringo and Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

UAB, after scoring 38 points in its opener against Jacksonville State, failed to score on offense with 174 yards. Georgia has yet to allow a touchdown this season.

Next Georgia football game

Who: Georgia vs. South Carolina

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens

TV: ESPN