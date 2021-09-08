Georgia star quarterback JT Daniels battling injury ahead of home opener, reports say

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (18) is seen against Clemson during first-quarter action of the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Sideline Carolina

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has had limited reps in practice ahead of Saturday’s home opener against UAB due to an injury, according to a report Wednesday from Dawg Post.

Daniels, according to the report, is said to be facing an upper-body injury. No other specifics were given, other than that Daniels has missed some opportunities with the first-team offense that he would normally receive.

247Sports’ Dawgs247 site on Wednesday reported, citing sources, that “the injury isn’t long-term but that Daniels is truly day to day.”

After playing four games in 2020, Daniels opened his first full campaign as a Bulldog with 130 yards at a 22-for-30 clip in the 10-3 win over Clemson in Charlotte.

Daniels spoke with reporters after the game, so it is unclear when the injury occurred or became serious enough to lead to limited practice time.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart revealed Tuesday that redshirt freshman Carson Beck, a former four-star prospect out of Jacksonville, has been working with the second-team offense. Smart highlighted freshman Brock Vandagriff’s work on scout team and Stetson Bennett’s experience as a starter last season, but Beck would be the Bulldogs’ backup.

“(Beck) has worked a lot there and taken a lot of snaps,” Smart said.

Beck played in Georgia’s win over Missouri last season, but did not complete a pass. He threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing in April’s G-Day spring game.

Smart, after speaking with reporters on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, won’t meet with the media again until the conclusion of Georgia’s game against UAB.

Next Georgia football game

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Who: Georgia (1-0) vs. UAB (1-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens

TV: ESPN2

Line: Georgia by 24.5