The significance of Christopher Smith’s pick-six in Georgia’s win over Clemson

Thirty yards stood between Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei and the end zone. The Tigers pieced together their first sustained drive with intentions of putting the first points on the board. Eleven Georgia players in white had a trick up their sleeve, specifically one Bulldog who prepared to pounce at the snap.

Christopher Smith worked on this moment for months. He knew the result as Uiagalelei’s pass left his hands.

Smith showed a defensive scheme where he’d drop backward and fellow defensive back Latavious Brini acted as if he would blitz. Across from them, Clemson star receiver Justyn Ross had an option route and chose a slant pattern.

At the snap, Smith pulled the rabbit out of his hat. He broke inwards and lured Uiagalelei to throw the pass, one that the Tigers’ signal caller would regret a few seconds later.

“He threw it right to me and the rest was history,” Smith said.

Smith snagged it. Seventy-four yards later, he raced across the pylon after dodging a last-second tackle from Uiagalelei.

Smith’s play marked the only time the two powerhouse teams found the end zone Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium, and it proved to be the reason why No. 5 Georgia (1-0) topped No. 3 Clemson 10-3 — after a week-long discussion centered around each team’s offense and prolific quarterback.

Georgia’s defense ruled the day, and Smith’s interception served as the centerpiece of a night full of thriving for Dan Lanning’s defense. The Bulldogs also recorded seven sacks, had a handful of vital stops and willed those in red and black to a signature victory.

“You’re either elite or you’re not,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said of his message to the defense, which arguably had the best performance of his six-year tenure.

Smith’s interception not only made the difference to beat the Tigers, but it also quieted some concern around the Bulldogs’ secondary. A nearly-unanimous belief was that Georgia would face more struggles after losing a handful of defenders to either the NFL, graduation or the transfer portal.

At one point, Smith and Lewis Cine stood on an island as the only experienced defensive backs with no surefire answers around them at the cornerback and nickelback positions.

“I’m proud of the secondary, because they’ve worked really hard,” Smart said. “We’re very thin (at the position).”

Despite all of the talent a season ago, Georgia allowed its share of yardage in the passing game. According to cfbstats.com, the Bulldogs had the 88th-best pass defense nationally while conceding an average of 248.7 yards per game. That came with NFL-caliber talent like Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell and Richard LeCounte in the fold.

Smart and his defensive staff did some digging over the offseason. Admittedly, they knew something didn’t quite work out for the Bulldogs’ defense. The key, as proven in locking down Uiagalelei in week one, might’ve been to simplify things. Georgia didn’t want complexities or overthinking to take away from the talent on the field, which now includes some newer, younger faces.

“We said, ‘We’re giving up too many explosives,’ ” Smart said. “We dummied some things down. We didn’t call a lot of really hard calls, but instead let our kids play and rush and get them to 3rd-and-long.”

A simpler defensive scheme helped Smith make his crucial play. It also led to other important moments such as a pass deflection by Dan Jackson and consecutive game-saving plays in the end zone by Latavious Brini.

Smith knew exactly what to do, because they’d run it in practice ad nauseum. Likely with a bit of exaggeration, Smith said Georgia had worked with the disguise “a thousand times” since the team began spring practice in March. It came to life early on, and those adjustments proved their worth.

“Coach Lanning called a perfect game tonight,” Smith said.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney placed the blame on Ross, saying the veteran receiver “didn’t make the right decision.” Swinney believed Ross should’ve turned on an out route rather than allowing Smith to beat the receiver.

A few seconds and 74 yards, however, made all of the difference. Smith had only Uiagalelei to beat, and the safety said he didn’t even notice the Clemson quarterback chasing him down. His feet crossed the white line, and it proved to be the main reason Georgia squeaked out a thriller.

Georgia’s defense met their goal for week one: Take the ball away. All of Smith’s teammates had the same thought.

“He was elite on that play,” inside linebacker Nakobe Dean said.

