Georgia’s famed Redcoat Band making the trip as Bulldogs head to Charlotte

The Georgia Redcoat Band UGA Sports Communications

If a Georgia playmaker crosses the pylon in Bank of America Stadium against Clemson, those infamous melodic chimes will be heard. The fight song will echo through the stands, and it’ll be the genuine ring of instrumentalists rather than a recorded track.

The Redcoat Band is back on the road, according to confirmation by a Georgia spokesperson.

Georgia’s famed band that gave the Bulldogs a little slice of home at each road and neutral-site each season until 2019 will carry it to Charlotte. The band wasn’t permitted to travel during the shortened 10-game season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could only perform inside Sanford Stadium.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the Redcoat Band will travel to each stop on the Bulldogs’ schedule. A spokesperson told The Telegraph that it is to the discretion of the band and each home team. Other than Georgia’s, no band is expected to perform in Athens this season.

“Some may send bands or parts of bands, but none will perform on the field,” the spokesperson said.

For the biggest game on the regular season schedule, however, the band returns.

A week later for the home opener on Sept. 11 against UAB, the Redcoat Band will be back on its home turf with the lone trumpeter and all of the fanfare that comes with a game inside Sanford Stadium.

“I want to thank you guys for what you do,” Smart said in 2018 when he spoke to the band and met with reporters on their practice field before the season began. “What you guys do in following our team across the country provided so much for our players. You don’t realize what impact you have, especially on third down. It’s a big advantage, and that’s really huge for us. We have the best, finest Redcoat Band in the country.”

Georgia Bulldogs 2021 football schedule

Sept. 4: vs Clemson @ Charlotte, 7:30 pm (ABC)

Sept. 11: vs UAB, 3:30 pm (ESPN2)

Sept. 18: vs South Carolina, 7 pm (ESPN)

Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2: vs Arkansas

Oct. 9: at Auburn

Oct. 16: vs Kentucky

Oct. 30: vs Florida @ Jacksonville, 3:30 pm (CBS)

Nov. 6: vs Missouri

Nov. 13: at Tennessee

Nov. 20: vs Charleston Southern

Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech