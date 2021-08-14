Shortly after arrival at Georgia, receiver Arik Gilbert out with ‘personal issues’

Arik Gilbert

Kirby Smart stepped to the podium after Georgia’s first scrimmage. He pointed out a lot of positives as the Bulldogs worked in the stifling heat. He also had to face the reality, however.

Georgia had a lot of important players missing on the Sanford Stadium turf on Saturday afternoon.

“We have a lot of injuries all around,” Smart said Saturday after a scrimmage that was completely closed to the media but did welcome around 1,000 Magill Society donors.

One notable omission of many was wide receiver Arik Gilbert, who recently transferred to Georgia from LSU and was previously a five-star recruit.

Gilbert came into preseason practices as a beloved offensive weapon for quarterback J.T. Daniels, especially after the loss of star pass catcher George Pickens (torn ACL). Smart and a handful of Georgia players called Gilbert a “special talent,” and praised his work ethic through summer workouts, film study and 7-on-7 sessions.

A matter of days after the preseason began, Gilbert wasn’t seen in a Georgia uniform. The timetable for his return is unknown, and the Bulldogs move on for now without a premier offensive target.

Gilbert is not currently with the team and is working with senior director of sports medicine Ron Courson and his staff to improve his well-being.

“Arik is dealing with some personal stuff,” Smart said in a somber tone. “We love him. We’re thinking about him. We’re trying to help him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now through those personal issues. We hope to get him back soon.”

In eight games at LSU as a freshman, Gilbert recorded 368 receiving yards and hauled in two touchdowns in eight games. He was held out toward the end of the season with the Tigers, and then opted to leave the program. He originally announced a decision to transfer to Florida before picking and signing with Georgia.

Gilbert’s plans to play at Georgia were centered around playing closer to home as a Marietta High School product. For now, though, the Bulldogs aren’t worried about Gilbert’s football playing status.

Georgia excuses Kendrick from scrimmage

Saturday afternoon would’ve been a good measuring stick for Georgia and its new transfer cornerback, Derion Kendrick. The Clemson transfer would’ve gotten his first live action in a new-look secondary, and Kendrick had been practicing everyday leading up to the scrimmage.

Then, tragedy struck.

Kendrick faced the loss of his best friend, according to Smart, and had to take some time away from the team. Georgia’s staff permitted a temporary absence for Kendrick, but it isn’t a long-term issue.

“He will be back with the team (on Saturday night),” Smart said.

Kendrick, an All-ACC defender, recorded an interception in nine games last season. He faces his former team in his Georgia debut on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.